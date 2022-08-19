Global Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market worth $ 933.97 Million by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market infograph Global Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market segment

Global Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment market is valued at US$ 648.33 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 933.97Million by 2030

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market- by Drug Types (Doxorubicin, Cyclophosphamide, Paclitaxel, Docetaxel, Carboplatin/Cisplatin, and other Drug Type), End-Users (Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, and Retail Clinics), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment market is valued at US$ 648.33 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 933.97Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.37% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Triple-negative breast cancer is characterised by the absence of oestrogen receptors, progesterone receptors, and an overabundance of human epidermal growth factor receptors (HER2), rendering hormone therapy ineffective. Triple-negative breast cancer differs from other forms of invasive breast cancer in that it develops and spreads faster, has limited options for treatment, and has a poor prognosis (outcome). TNBC is considered an aggressive illness because it applies quickly, is more certain to have spread by the time it is diagnosed and is more likely to relapse after treatment than in other types of breast cancer. The prognosis for this form of breast cancer is less favourable than others.

The demand for triple-negative breast cancer is rising due to the rising incidence of blood-related diseases and breast cancer among the world's expanding population. Increased emphasis on research and development in therapeutic fields like oncology, as well as the acceptance of cutting-edge breast cancer treatment regimens, are projected to contribute to the growth of the triple-negative breast cancer treatment market. Additionally, it is predicted that the admission of a particular classification will present future chances for the commercial expansion of triple-negative breast cancer. Competitors in the triple-negative breast cancer treatment market are utilising partnerships, acquisitions, and promotions to bolster their product offerings, further accelerating the market's expansion.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment market over the forecast years. The market for triple-negative breast cancer treatments in North America is predicted to grow due to rising breast cancer prevalence, increased focus on developing innovative drugs and combination therapies, advancements in the therapeutic fields, and growing environmental hygiene concerns following the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the Asia Pacific Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increasing triple-negative breast cancer prevalence and treatment rates. Furthermore, it is anticipated that developing healthcare infrastructure in nations like China and India will accelerate market expansion in the upcoming years.

Major market players operating in the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment market include AstraZeneca plc., Channel Strategy, Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffman - La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., Celgene Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and other Prominent Player.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In November 2021, the lead candidate for the firm, Bria-IMTTM, Incyte's checkpoint inhibitors retifanlimab and epacadostat, is now being actively screened and enrolled in Phase I/IIa combo research at the Mary Crowley Cancer Research Center in Dallas, Texas. In addition, a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialising in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other tumours, briaCell Therapeutics Corp., recently disclosed this as well.

• In November 2020, Roche and the Kenyan government worked together to enhance the care for breast cancer patients. This campaign aims to give more women access to services for breast cancer prevention and treatment.

Market Segments

Global Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market, by Drug Types, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Doxorubicin

• Cyclophosphamide

• Paclitaxel

• Docetaxel

• Carboplatin/Cisplatin

• Other Drug Type

Global Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospitals

• Cancer Research Institutes

• Retail Clinics

Global Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

