Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market Assessment worth US$ 11.2 Billion by 2030-Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical market is valued at US$ 636.8 Million in 2021,and it is expected to reach US$ 11.2 Billion by 2030, with CAGR of 37.7%

Major market players operating in the Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical market include Cara Therapeutics, Inc., Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, One World Cannabis” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market- by Products (Natural (Plant-derived) (Epidiolex, Sativex and Other Pipeline Products), and Synthetic Cannabinoid (Marinol (Dronabinol), Syndros (Dronabinol), Cesamet (Nabilone) and Other Pipeline Products)), Molecule Type (Cannabinoid Receptor Type 1 (CB1), Cannabinoid Receptor Type 2 (CB2), and Others), Disease Indication (Alzheimer’s Disease, Autism, Cancer, Chronic Pain, Epilepsy, Migraine, Multiple Sclerosis, Schizophrenia, and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical market is valued at US$ 636.8 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 11.2 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 37.7% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Cannabis plants in the Cannabaceae family produce cannabinoids, also referred to as medicinal marijuana and widely used pharmaceutical compounds. As a result, the cannabis plant and its derivatives have recently increased in popularity. Due to its pharmacological properties, cannabis has applications in treating various illnesses and conditions, including diabetes, chronic pain, arthritis, glaucoma, neurological disorders, cancer, epilepsy, depression, and others. In addition, compared to other treatment options, it is less risky, has fewer serious side effects, and can help lessen adverse side effects. As a result, despite varying legal constraints, cannabis is accepted for medical usage in many countries.

Due to the expanding therapeutic applications of cannabinoids in human medicine, the exploding use and acceptance of CBD in numerous countries, and the growing consumer preference for cannabis-derived products, the cannabinoid-derived pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to rise over the forecast period. The market is further supported by the expanding commercialization of cannabis-based indications, the expansion of CBD clinical research initiatives, ongoing cannabis-based drug clinical studies, and raising public awareness of the health benefits of cannabidiol-containing plant-based goods. However, the market for CBD products may be constrained in the coming years due to inefficient production methods and regulatory restrictions on products made from cannabis in certain countries.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical market over the forecast years. The revised legalization of cannabis for medical use in North America and the rising acceptance of CBD-based products for treating various medical diseases in this region are the primary drivers of market advancement. In addition, recent cannabis laws legalizing cannabinoid products in more than 23 US states have piqued the interest of manufacturers in developing pharmaceutical-derived cannabis products to treat a variety of clinical problems. In addition, the Asia Pacific Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as increased government financing for clinical research and the legalization of cannabidiol-derived products would likely help market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players operating in the Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical market include Cara Therapeutics, Inc., Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, One World Cannabis, Echo Pharmaceuticals, GW Pharmaceuticals, LaraPharm, InMed Pharmaceuticals, INSYS Therapeutics, Inc., MGC Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Orpheus Medica, Receptor Life Sciences, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Tetra Bio-Pharma, United Cannabis Corporation, Cardiol Therapeutics, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and List of Other Prominent Players.

• In August 2021, the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorized GW Pharmaceuticals' EPIDYOLEX (cannabidiol) for the management of tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-related seizures in people two years of age and older (part of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc).

• In May 2021, Jazz Pharmaceuticals acquired GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a business specializing in the study, creation, and marketing of prescription medications based on cannabinoids.

• In December 2021, To create a promising cannabinoid-based therapeutic for intestinal sickness, Pfizer entered the medicinal cannabis industry. Arena Pharmaceuticals, a company in the clinical stages, was acquired by Pfizer for $6.7 billion.

Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Natural (Plant-derived)

o Epidiolex

o Sativex

o Other Pipeline Products

• Synthetic Cannabinoid

o Marinol (Dronabinol)

o Syndros (Dronabinol)

o Cesamet (Nabilone)

o Other Pipeline Products

Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market, by Molecule Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Cannabinoid Receptor Type 1 (CB1)

• Cannabinoid Receptor Type 2 (CB2)

• Others

Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market, by Disease Indication, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Alzheimer's Disease

• Autism

• Cancer

• Chronic Pain

• Epilepsy

• Migraine

• Multiple Sclerosis

• Schizophrenia

• Others

Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

