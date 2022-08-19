Global Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts Market info Global Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts Market segment

Global Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts market is is expected to record a CAGR of 4.17% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Major market players operating in the Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts market include Bentley InnoMed, Braile Biomedica, COOK Medical, Bolton Medical, Cordis, W. L. Gore, Jotec, Jotec GmbH, Endologix” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts Market- by Product Type (Polymer and Metal), End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Specialty Clinics), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Abdominal aneurysms are treated endovascularly using the Aortic abdominal stent transplant. A new treatment option for abdominal aortic aneurysms called endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) involves strengthening the aorta by putting a graft there. This operation, which doesn't include gaining medical access to the chest or belly, is carried out using catheters. The graft usually works by applying pressure to the artery above and below the aneurysm to shut off circulation to the aneurysm. The stent is inserted into the aorta and creates a safe tunnel through which blood can flow, allowing the aneurysm to decrease.

One of the key reasons influencing the growth of the abdominal aorta stent graft market is the rise in the prevalence of aortic aneurysm among consumers worldwide. The demand for cutting-edge thoracic and abdominal aneurysm repair therapies and equipment is growing as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are on the rise, and the market growth is accelerating due to an increase in life expectancy. Consumer preference for minimally invasive procedures due to less discomfort and quick recovery time and the rise in endovascular repair acceptance over open surgical repair among consumers are two more market factors. The market for abdominal aorta stent grafts is also benefited by urbanisation, R&D activity, improved healthcare infrastructure, and unhealthy lifestyles. The increase in FDA approvals and clinical trials for bettering aortic stent graft designs presents lucrative chances to market participants in the projection. The risk of endoleaks and associated problems, as well as a lack of knowledge about the novel EVAR treatment, are anticipated to restrain market expansion. The market for aortic stent grafts is expected to have difficulties due to a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts market over the forecast years. Due to the region's acceptance of minimally invasive surgery, technical improvements, and increased prevalence of abdominal aortic aneurysm. The market in the region is expected to grow as a result of the presence of significant players who provide abdominal aorta stent graft system devices. In addition, the Asia Pacific Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The demand for abdominal stent graft systems is predicted to rise due to the ageing population, rising smoking rates, atherosclerosis, and rising incidences of abdominal aortic aneurysms. Furthermore, the abdominal stent graft system market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period due to the presence of major players and domestic suppliers of catheters and syringe needles.

Major market players operating in the Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts market include Bentley InnoMed, Braile Biomedica, COOK Medical, Bolton Medical, Cordis, W. L. Gore, Jotec, Jotec GmbH, Endologix, Lombard Medical, Medtronic, Shanghai Microport Orthopedics among others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In May 2021, Endologix LLC announced the introduction and first implant of its ALTO® Abdominal Stent Graft in Canada following Health Canada approval.

• In August 2020, Under an experimental device exemption, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given Endospan permission to start the TRIOMPHE trial on the NEXUS Aortic Arch Stent Graft System (IDE).

• In September 2019, CyroLife Inc., a firm specialising in cardiac and vascular surgery, inked a distribution agreement, a credit agreement, and an option agreement to purchase EndoSpan Ltd., a stent-graft business based in Israel. EndoSpan creates stent graft systems to treat aortic aneurysms and dissections.

Market Segments

Global Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Polymer

• Metal

Global Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts Market, by End Users, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Specialty Clinics

Global Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

