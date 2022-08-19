Global Drug Infusion Systems Market Assessment worth $ 23.27 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Drug Infusion Systems Market Info Global Drug Infusion Systems Market segment

Global Drug Infusion Systems market is valued at US$ 11.64 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 23.27 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.3%

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Drug Infusion Systems Market- by Product (Large Volume Infusion Systems, Patient-Controlled Analgesia, Elastomeric Infusion Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Systems, Implantable Infusion Systems, Ambulatory Infusion Systems and Enteral Infusion Systems), Application (Oncology/Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Analgesia, Nutrition, Haematology, Paediatrics and Other Applications), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Drug Infusion Systems market is valued at US$ 11.64 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 23.27 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.3% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

A patient's circulatory system can be infused with fluids, nutrients, or medications using an infusion system, which is a pump. Although occasionally used for epidural and arterial infusions, it is typically administered intravenously, and it is typically employed to manage or treat conditions affecting the nervous system. Drug infusion systems are employed in a range of pharmacological therapies to control the intravenous or non-oral administration of pharmaceuticals such as antibiotics, chemotherapeutic agents, insulin, and opioids.

The rapidly rising demand for safe and accurate drug delivery systems and the increasing frequency of chronic diseases and disorders in countries throughout the world are likely to drive revenue growth in the global drug infusion systems market. A drug infusion system capable of providing a fluid medicine, including a number of drugs, to the patient under the sustenance of a healthcare expert. These systems are used to provide a specific dosage of a medicine, and the technology calculates the resulting medicine dosage and displays it to the physician. Such advantages of medication infusion systems for giving pharmaceuticals to patients safely and precisely are predicted to enhance acceptance in the healthcare business. Another factor projected to boost global drug infusion systems market revenue growth in the coming years is the increasing use of medication infusion systems for chronic pain management. Diabetes prevalence has been rapidly increasing internationally, and this is likely to increase demand for medication infusion systems for treatment, boosting market growth over the forecast period. The rising demand for drug infusion systems for hemodynamic control is expected to drive revenue growth in the global drug infusion systems market in the coming years.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Drug Infusion Systems market over the forecast years because chronic disease prevalence is increasing in countries such as the United States and Canada Furthermore, the increasing number of procedures conducted in hospitals is likely to fuel regional market expansion. In addition, the Asia Pacific Drug Infusion Systems market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rising frequency of diabetes and cancer in the region's countries. Furthermore, increased government expenditure in the healthcare industry for adopting technologically advanced medical equipment is likely to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the near future.

Major market players operating in the Drug Infusion Systems market include Acromed AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., Caesarea Medical Electronics Ltd., Flowonix Medical Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Debiotech S.A., Halyard Health, Inc., IRADIMED CORPORATION, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, ICU Medical Inc., MOOG, Inc., Smiths Group plc, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Terumo Corporation and Zyno Medical, LLC among others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In August 2021, Smiths Medical and Ivenix announced a collaboration on best-in-class infusion management technology to improve the infusion administration process.

• In July 2021, Innovative Health Sciences announced the CE mark for a syringe infusion system.

• In May 2020,International Baxter Inc. The Evo IQ Infusion System has acquired CE certification and regulatory approval from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration, according to Baxter International Inc., a global pioneer in advanced drug delivery technology (TGA). With the release of the Evo IQ Infusion System, there is now a wider range of infusion therapy options for different types of patients.

• In January 2020, Medtronic (Ireland) released Efficio, a cloud-based data management software designed to work with the SynchroMed II intrathecal medication delivery system. This allows clinicians to manage their targeted medication delivery pump procedures more efficiently while treating patients with chronic pain, cancer, and severe spasticity.

Market Segments

Global Drug Infusion Systems Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Large Volume Infusion Systems

• Patient-Controlled Analgesia

• Elastomeric Infusion Pumps

• Insulin Infusion Pumps

• Syringe Infusion Systems

• Implantable Infusion Systems

• Ambulatory Infusion Systems

• Enteral Infusion Systems

Global Drug Infusion Systems Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Oncology/Chemotherapy

• Diabetes

• Analgesia

• Nutrition

• Haematology

• Paediatrics

• Other Applications

Global Drug Infusion Systems Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Drug Infusion Systems Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Drug Infusion Systems Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Drug Infusion Systems Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Drug Infusion Systems Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Drug Infusion Systems Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

