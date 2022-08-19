Global Food Traceability Market worth $ 40.04 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Food Traceability Market infograph Global Food Traceability Market segment

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Food Traceability market is valued at US$ 17.35 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 40.04 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.07% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The ability to recognize and authenticate different phases of the food chain, from manufacturing to delivery, is referred to as traceability (tracking technology) in the context of food. It comprises locating the place from where food will be distributed to various end users, as well as the destination of the food. Due to the fact that multi-ingredient foods contain components from several food chains and nations, this method is essential to the global food trade. The food traceability system monitors the flow of goods meant for human consumption throughout the production process. Companies believe that food traceability systems are the most effective instrument for tackling all food-related issues because the manufacturing and distribution of food is a complex process. Food traceability enables companies to offer clients fresh food goods, hence lowering the risk of food-borne illnesses.

Customer concerns about the safety of their meals are one of the main drivers anticipated to fuel industry expansion. During the projection period, food-borne illnesses and instances of adulteration are also anticipated to fuel demand for this traceability business, leading to significant health-related challenges. The growth of the food traceability market is anticipated to be driven by the rise in regulatory organizations' activities to improve safety across nations and the expansion of the legislative framework. Over the course of the projection period, it is also anticipated that a rising number of product recalls and contamination traces would fuel the growth of the food traceability market. It is anticipated that considerable technical advancements in traceability and backing from the government for the implementation of consumable traceability systems would open up a wide range of new opportunities for this business. The global food traceability market's main growth factors are the legal framework, certifications, and standardizations. This is because governments in both developed and developing nations are required to abide by rules and standards pertaining to food safety, which also fosters market expansion.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Food Traceability market over the forecast years. Customers are seeking out high-quality, safe food to eat because of the region's huge population and purchasing power. The population's changing eating habits as a result of growing awareness of nutritious foods and beverages is also driving up demand for food traceability services. In addition, the North America Food Traceability market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Government mandates for the analysis and purification of food industry components have increased the demand for food traceability systems in the region, which has in turn, fueled the growth and traction of the region's food traceability market.

Major market players operating in the Food Traceability market include Honeywell International Inc, C.H. Robinson Inc, DuPont Nutrition and Biosciences, Intertek Group, Cognex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, IdentiGEN, IBM Corporation, MASS Group, Zebra Technologies, SGS SA, HarvestMark, Merit-Trax Technologies, Infor, Optel Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, FoodLogiQ, and Other Prominent Players

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In February 2021, the platform operations of Fusionware were acquired by AgTech.io, LLC, a company owned and run by C9 Capital, LLC. Fusionware is the system that ties everything together to provide consumers and growers in their nation with thorough traceability.

• In December 2020, US company Honeywell bought Rebellion Photonics (US). In the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power industries, Rebellion Photonics offers cutting-edge, intelligent, visual gas monitoring solutions that maximize safety, operational performance, emissions reduction, and compliance.

• In September 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories purchased Celsee, Inc. (US), a provider of equipment and supplies for the isolation, detection, and analysis of single cells. The Genesis System allows researchers to acquire cell-based data as well as isolate, examine, and analyze cellular behaviour.

Market Segments

Global Food Traceability Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• RFID

• Barcodes

• Infrared

• Biometrics

• Other Products

Global Food Traceability Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Dairy Products

• Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

• Beverages

• Fresh Produce

• Others (grains, seeds, nuts

Global Food Traceability Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Food Manufacturers

• Food Retailers

• Government Department

• Warehouses

• Others (Defence and Security Departments, Farmers, Non-Profit

• Organizations, and Cooperative Organization)

Global Food Traceability Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Food Traceability Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Food Traceability Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Food Traceability Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Food Traceability Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Food Traceability Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

