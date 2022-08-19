Submit Release
Hungary’s National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the people of Hungary a happy Saint Stephen’s Day, as you celebrate the foundation of your nation more than a millennium ago.

Our nations are connected in so many ways, including the commitments we share to the principles and values that underpin the Transatlantic family of nations. We look forward to continuing our work advancing our collective security and mutual interests. It is my hope that the bonds that tie us together only strengthen in the year ahead.

