Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Terry Beech to make an important funding announcement about air access for remote communities in Nunavut

IQALUIT, NU, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Terry Beech, alongside Deputy Minister of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs of the Government of Nunavut, Jimi Onalik, will announce funding related to air access for remote communities in Nunavut.

Parliamentary Secretary Beech and Deputy Minister Onalik will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

Date:   

Friday, August 19, 2022

Time:     

10:00 a.m. EDT

Location:

Iqaluit Airport

Elder's Lounge

1530 Ungalliqpaat Road

Iqaluit, NU 

X0A 0H0

For media participation on-site:

In line with the Public Health Agency of Canada, in-person attendance will be monitored. Wearing a face covering and physical distancing are highly recommended.

We ask that people who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, or are awaiting test results, and those who have recently been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website, not attend.

