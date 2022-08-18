Paradigm Sample Chosen for the Inc. 5000 List for the Second Time

Inc. Magazine revealed that Paradigm Sample was chosen to be on its annual Inc. 5000 list for a second time in 3 years. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., August 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed that Paradigm Sample was chosen to be on its annual Inc. 5000 list for a second time in 3 years. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segments – its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names have gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be selected to be part of the Inc. 5000 for the second time in three years. It has been said it's hard to make it just one time, so to make it a second time is quite the achievement. It's been a difficult two and a half years for all businesses and for many, there have been personal and professional tolls, but we always try to remember those moments and grow from them," said Cyrus Deyhimi, CEO, Paradigm Sample.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the 2021 list has also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"It took every single person at Paradigm Sample as well our clients, partners, and research participants to achieve this goal. Our team has evolved in the last couple of years, including building out our management team - an investment that helped us achieve this honor and as well as be poised for accelerated growth in the future - I am thankful to have the opportunity to be a part of it. I look forward to the next six months of 2022 and even more so, the next few years," ended Deyhimi.

Paradigm Sample, based in Port Washington, New York, founded in 2009 by Sima Vasa and Robert Gray, is an industry recognized market research solutions company that provides access to high-quality sample and a suite of services including technology solutions, survey design, programming, hosting, data analysis, and reporting.

