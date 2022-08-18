Submit Release
Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.34 Per Share Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp CATY announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of thirty-four cents per common share, payable on September 9, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2022.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 46 branches in California, 9 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, two in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com.

