WWII Veteran William Parker Darwin of Dallas-Ft. Worth Area Turns 105
WWII veteran William Parker Darwin celebrates his 105th birthday August 19 and recently sought VA benefits for an in-home caregiver
I'm thrilled to learn that Mr. Boyd and I share August 19, as our birthday. We wish him the very best!”BURLESON, TX, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The average American man lives to be about 75 years old and retires at 65. William Parker Darwin is not an average guy. On August 19, this WWII veteran will celebrate his 105th birthday. At his age, he takes no prescription medications, just vitamins. Just a few months ago, Veterans Home Care helped him apply for VA benefits to cover the cost of in-home care.
Bonnie Laiderman, Founder of Veterans Home Care
Parker credits his longevity to good clean living. Darwin recommends starting with a healthy breakfast that includes cereal, fruit, juice and toast. He’s an avid reader who reads several books per week. Sadly, he outlived his third wife Louise. Around his milestone birthday of 100, Darwin retired from his job as security guard at a convention center in Las Vegas, NV. That’s right. He retired at the age of 100, 35 years after most people stop working.
“Around his birthday, he would celebrate by coming to Texas for a visit,” says Barbara Motley, his widowed niece. “When he turned 100, he was in perfect health, but I could see he was unhappy and I asked him to come live with me. We were both feeling a little lonely.” William has three children from his previous marriages but he doesn’t see them much. Another upside to moving from Las Vegas to Texas is that it has allowed him to keep better in touch with his grandson.
According to his niece, he served in the Navy on a submarine in the Pacific. Their mission was diving at night to clear coral and obstructions with explosives making a path for troops to land on various islands by ship. On board were members of an elite diving team called the Naked Warriors, also known as frogmen. The Naked Warriors were the precursor to today’s Navy SEALs.
At 100, my uncle was in perfect health, but over the last few years we’ve both been slowing down, says Motley. In preparation for her knee surgery and recuperation, she decided to look into getting help at home for her uncle. She read something on Facebook about a company called Veterans Home Care and she checked into it.
Veterans Home Care is unique in that he helps wartime veterans access VA benefits for custodial care then hooks them up with caregivers and gets care started even before the VA funds arrive. Veterans Home Care has a nationwide network of trusted home care providers.
The benefit is known as Aid and Attendance. Veterans are eligible if they served at least one day during wartime and at least 90 days of active duty. A service-connected disability or combat duty is not required. The benefit pays up to $2,295 per month for custodial care.
"When potential clients find us online, and aren't referred to us by a social worker or senior care provider, we suggest they check our A+ Better Business Bureau rating and reviews. Our clients are our best marketing tool," said Robin Borders, VP at Veterans Home Care.
“It’s been a real blessing,“ Barbara Motley says regarding the caregivers, Sharon and Morgan, who come four times a week from DFW Senior Care and help with meal preparation, laundry, changing the sheets and brightening his day. DFW Senior Care is a VetAssist network provider.
“It’s not uncommon for us to serve clients of 100+, yet having someone who begins needing assistance at 105 is amazing,” says Heather Boyd, at DFW Senior Care.
For more information about Veterans Home Care’s VetAssist Program, call 888-314-6075 or visit www.veteranshomecare.com
ABOUT VETERANS HOME CARE
Veterans Home Care, a woman-owned business headquartered in St. Louis, was founded in 2003 by Bonnie Laiderman to help qualified wartime veterans and their surviving spouses, apply for a non-service connected disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which can pay for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes. VHC’s VetAssist® Program utilizes a network of more than 4,000 home care agencies to provide home care, matches them with caregivers and follows up to assure that the veteran or spouse remains in compliance with VA guidelines to continue receiving the pension. Veterans Home Care has helped more than 20,000 veterans or their surviving spouses to access VA benefits for the care they need. Veterans Home Care is not a government agency and is not affiliated with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Visit https://veteranshomecare.com
