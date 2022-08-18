Inflation Reduction Act, Signed Into Law This Week, Aims To Lower Drug Costs for Medicare Patients

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed The Inflation Reduction Act into law. As we highlighted in a previous blog post, the act contains notable healthcare provisions, including the continuation of Affordable Care Act (ACA) monthly premium subsidies for plans purchased through the Health Insurance Marketplace. The bill also includes a new provision that will allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices for the first time and other significant prescription drug benefit changes aimed at lowering drug costs for Medicare enrollees.

Key provisions of the act include: