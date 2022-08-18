U.S. Department of Education Announces $51.7 Million in 189 McNair Grants to Improve Disadvantaged Students’ Preparation for Doctoral Study
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today announced $51.7 million in 189 new grant awards to institutions of higher education across the United States as part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program (McNair). The program provides grants to universities and colleges for projects designed to provide disadvantaged college students effective preparation for doctoral studies.
“When we look at U.S. students studying to become our future physicians, professors, scientists and other crucial professionals requiring graduate degrees, many demographic groups are underrepresented, including first-generation college students and those from low-income families,” said Nasser Paydar, assistant secretary, Office of Postsecondary Education. “McNair grants fund projects at universities and colleges that help underrepresented students to access doctoral programs.”
Today’s announcement delivers on Secretary Cardona’s priorities to expand equitable access to education and make higher education more inclusive and affordable. Through McNair grant funding, projects at institutions of higher education provide students opportunities for research or other scholarly activities, such as summer internships and seminars. McNair-funded initiatives also prepare students for doctoral study through tutoring, academic counseling, and assistance with securing admission to and financial assistance for enrollment in graduate programs. McNair projects may also provide services designed to improve financial and economic literacy of students, mentoring programs, and exposure to cultural events and academic programs not usually available to disadvantaged students.
A full list of the new grantees is below and includes 14 Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs), and 55 Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) (including Hispanic Serving, Native American-Serving Non-Tribal Institutions, Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions). Several additional McNair awards will be announced on a second slate, expected in September.
The McNair program is one of seven federal TRIO programs, targeted to serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to postbaccalaureate programs. Research from the National Center for Education Statistics shows demographic trends for enrollment in postbaccalaureate programs, from 2009-2020.
|
Grantee
|
State
|
2022/2023 Award
|
University of Alaska Anchorage
|
AK
|
$261,885
|
Talladega College
|
AL
|
$292,305
|
Troy University
|
AL
|
$254,625
|
University of Montevallo
|
AL
|
$274,983
|
Miles College
|
AL
|
$261,888
|
Harding University, Inc.
|
AR
|
$274,983
|
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
|
AR
|
$243,041
|
Henderson State University
|
AR
|
$261,888
|
Arizona Board of Regents, University of Arizona
|
AZ
|
$261,887
|
California State University, Dominguez Hills Foundation
|
CA
|
$264,431
|
California State University Fullerton
|
CA
|
$261,888
|
Cal Poly Pomona Foundation, Inc.
|
CA
|
$264,428
|
The Regents of the University of California, Los Angeles
|
CA
|
$274,983
|
The Regents of the University of California (Davis)
|
CA
|
$299,983
|
California State University San Marcos Corporation
|
CA
|
$261,888
|
University of San Diego
|
CA
|
$267,841
|
San Jose State University Research Foundation
|
CA
|
$289,267
|
The Regents of the University of California, Santa Barbara
|
CA
|
$261,887
|
California Lutheran University
|
CA
|
$261,886
|
Sonoma State University
|
CA
|
$261,888
|
University Enterprises, Inc dba Sac State Sponsored Research
|
CA
|
$254,257
|
California State University Long Beach Research Foundation
|
CA
|
$261,888
|
California State University, Fresno Foundation
|
CA
|
$314,266
|
The Regents of the Univ. of Calif., U.C. San Diego
|
CA
|
$296,520
|
Loyola Marymount University
|
CA
|
$261,888
|
California State University, Stanislaus
|
CA
|
$261,887
|
California State University, East Bay Foundation Inc.
|
CA
|
$259,486
|
Humboldt State University Sponsored Programs Foundation
|
CA
|
$261,888
|
University of Northern Colorado
|
CO
|
$300,988
|
University of Colorado Denver
|
CO
|
$261,888
|
The Regents of the University of Colorado
|
CO
|
$261,888
|
University of Connecticut
|
CT
|
$261,888
|
Wesleyan University
|
CT
|
$261,888
|
University of Delaware
|
DE
|
$261,888
|
The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees
|
FL
|
$118,288
|
University of Florida Board of Trustees
|
FL
|
$261,888
|
The Florida International University Board of Trustees
|
FL
|
$274,979
|
Morehouse College
|
GA
|
$303,044
|
Fort Valley State University
|
GA
|
$261,888
|
University of Georgia
|
GA
|
$261,889
|
University of North Georgia
|
GA
|
$261,888
|
Georgia Southern University Research & Service Fdn, Inc.
|
GA
|
$261,888
|
Boise State University
|
ID
|
$267,841
|
Idaho State University
|
ID
|
$261,888
|
Regents of the University of Idaho
|
ID
|
$261,194
|
Northeastern Illinois University
|
IL
|
$261,888
|
Knox College
|
IL
|
$300,034
|
Board of Trustees of Southern Illinois University
|
IL
|
$272,364
|
Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois
|
IL
|
$333,885
|
Roosevelt University - Chicago, IL
|
IL
|
$269,404
|
DePaul University
|
IL
|
$261,170
|
The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
|
IL
|
$260,583
|
Purdue University
|
IN
|
$329,475
|
Earlham College
|
IN
|
$242,129
|
Kansas State University
|
KS
|
$293,317
|
University of Kansas Center for Research, Inc.
|
KS
|
$323,066
|
Wichita State University
|
KS
|
$293,316
|
Emporia State University
|
KS
|
$261,888
|
Eastern Kentucky University
|
KY
|
$261,888
|
Murray State University
|
KY
|
$267,841
|
Xavier University of Louisiana
|
LA
|
$274,982
|
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
|
LA
|
$321,409
|
Louisiana State University
|
LA
|
$321,406
|
University of New Orleans
|
LA
|
$261,888
|
University of Massachusetts Boston
|
MA
|
$320,307
|
Suffolk University
|
MA
|
$261,888
|
Wellesley College
|
MA
|
$261,888
|
Trustees of Boston College
|
MA
|
$267,841
|
University of Maryland - College Park
|
MD
|
$329,737
|
University of Maryland - Baltimore County
|
MD
|
$299,981
|
Wayne State University
|
MI
|
$261,622
|
Central Michigan University
|
MI
|
$275,516
|
Northern Michigan University
|
MI
|
$253,769
|
Siena Heights University
|
MI
|
$284,772
|
Grand Valley State University
|
MI
|
$300,705
|
Eastern Michigan University
|
MI
|
$261,888
|
Augsburg University
|
MN
|
$261,885
|
University of Minnesota Morris
|
MN
|
$261,888
|
College of St. Scholastica, Inc.
|
MN
|
$293,316
|
St. Olaf College
|
MN
|
$261,888
|
Bemidji State University
|
MN
|
$261,888
|
Regents of the University of Minnesota
|
MN
|
$348,828
|
University of Central Missouri
|
MO
|
$289,267
|
The Curators of the University of Missouri
|
MO
|
$299,945
|
Truman State University
|
MO
|
$303,554
|
Southeast Missouri State University
|
MO
|
$261,888
|
Jackson State University
|
MS
|
$261,888
|
The University of Mississippi
|
MS
|
$299,980
|
Delta State University
|
MS
|
$260,774
|
University of Southern Mississippi
|
MS
|
$261,888
|
Montana State University
|
MT
|
$261,888
|
North Carolina Central University
|
NC
|
$261,888
|
Fayetteville State University
|
NC
|
$261,888
|
Johnson C. Smith University
|
NC
|
$261,195
|
North Carolina State University
|
NC
|
$261,888
|
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|
NC
|
$256,648
|
The University of North Carolina at Greensboro
|
NC
|
$260,631
|
Saint Augustine's University
|
NC
|
$261,888
|
University of North Dakota
|
ND
|
$289,267
|
Board of Regents, Univ of Nebraska, Univ Nebraska-Lincoln
|
NE
|
$261,888
|
University System of New Hampshire
|
NH
|
$322,002
|
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
|
NJ
|
$261,888
|
Bloomfield College and Seminary
|
NJ
|
$261,888
|
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
|
NJ
|
$302,741
|
Rider University
|
NJ
|
$261,888
|
Kean University
|
NJ
|
$261,878
|
New Jersey Institute of Technology
|
NJ
|
$261,888
|
The University of New Mexico
|
NM
|
$275,076
|
New Mexico State University
|
NM
|
$261,888
|
Board of Regents, NSHE obo University of Nevada, Las Vegas
|
NV
|
$275,506
|
Board of Regents, NSHE, obo University of Nevada, Reno
|
NV
|
$274,983
|
Board of Regents, NSHE obo Nevada State College
|
NV
|
$261,888
|
Research Foundation of CUNY on behalf of Hunter College CUNY
|
NY
|
$261,888
|
The Research Foundation for SUNY on behalf of U. at Buffalo
|
NY
|
$321,411
|
Rochester Institute of Technology
|
NY
|
$261,888
|
St. Lawrence University
|
NY
|
$269,978
|
Mercy College
|
NY
|
$261,888
|
Research Foundation of CUNY o/b/o John Jay College
|
NY
|
$282,828
|
University of Rochester
|
NY
|
$305,445
|
The Research Foundation for SUNY at Brockport
|
NY
|
$355,618
|
The Research Foundation for the State University of New York
|
NY
|
$297,226
|
Cornell University
|
NY
|
$261,888
|
Clarkson University
|
NY
|
$261,888
|
The Research Foundation for SUNY on behalf of SUNY Geneseo
|
NY
|
$261,875
|
Syracuse University
|
NY
|
$266,191
|
St. John's University
|
NY
|
$255,936
|
University of Cincinnati
|
OH
|
$272,376
|
Kent State University
|
OH
|
$272,364
|
Bowling Green State University
|
OH
|
$261,888
|
East Central University
|
OK
|
$293,316
|
University of Central Oklahoma
|
OK
|
$250,878
|
Oklahoma State University
|
OK
|
$261,888
|
Southern Nazarene University
|
OK
|
$261,637
|
Southern Oregon University
|
OR
|
$274,983
|
Portland State University
|
OR
|
$274,983
|
Gannon University
|
PA
|
$261,888
|
Pennsylvania State University-University Park
|
PA
|
$352,928
|
University of Pittsburgh
|
PA
|
$261,888
|
Inter American University of Puerto Rico, San German Campus
|
PR
|
$299,981
|
Rhode Island College
|
RI
|
$261,888
|
University of South Carolina TRIO Columbia Campus
|
SC
|
$278,224
|
Winthrop University
|
SC
|
$261,888
|
Tennessee State University
|
TN
|
$261,888
|
Lee University
|
TN
|
$261,888
|
East Tennessee State University
|
TN
|
$299,981
|
Texas Tech University
|
TX
|
$261,888
|
Sul Ross State University
|
TX
|
$261,888
|
The University of Texas at San Antonio
|
TX
|
$269,511
|
Sam Houston State University
|
TX
|
$274,983
|
The University of Texas at Austin
|
TX
|
$261,888
|
Our Lady of the Lake University of San Antonio
|
TX
|
$267,841
|
West Texas A&M University
|
TX
|
$275,516
|
Baylor University
|
TX
|
$261,888
|
Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi
|
TX
|
$261,310
|
Texas A&M University Kingsville
|
TX
|
$289,981
|
University of North Texas at Dallas
|
TX
|
$261,888
|
Abilene Christian University
|
TX
|
$267,670
|
Southern Methodist University
|
TX
|
$261,888
|
The University of Texas at Arlington
|
TX
|
$295,336
|
Texas Christian University Inc
|
TX
|
$293,243
|
St. Edward's University
|
TX
|
$274,983
|
Trinity University
|
TX
|
$261,888
|
Lamar University
|
TX
|
$259,198
|
St. Mary's University of San Antonio, Texas
|
TX
|
$261,804
|
Texas A&M University-Commerce
|
TX
|
$254,261
|
Texas Woman's University
|
TX
|
$261,888
|
Texas State University
|
TX
|
$261,888
|
Texas Southern University
|
TX
|
$261,888
|
Hampton University
|
VA
|
$261,883
|
Virginia Union University
|
VA
|
$261,888
|
Virginia Commonwealth University
|
VA
|
$261,888
|
Castleton University
|
VT
|
$261,888
|
Eastern Washington University
|
WA
|
$299,981
|
Central Washington University
|
WA
|
$261,888
|
Washington State University
|
WA
|
$267,841
|
University of Washington
|
WA
|
$275,516
|
Heritage University
|
WA
|
$261,887
|
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
|
WI
|
$261,284
|
Board of Regents, of WI System, University of WI-Stout
|
WI
|
$261,888
|
Beloit College
|
WI
|
$261,888
|
Bd of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System-Superior
|
WI
|
$261,888
|
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
|
WI
|
$261,888
|
The Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System
|
WI
|
$293,316
|
Board of Regents of UW System for U of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
|
WI
|
$302,643
|
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|
WI
|
$275,516
|
Marquette University
|
WI
|
$324,726
|
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
|
WI
|
$289,902
|
Concord University
|
WV
|
$299,981
|
University of Wyoming
|
WY
|
$342,835
|
TOTAL
|
|
$51,749,980