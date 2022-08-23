EXOTICLOX Founder Becomes an Influencer Changing the Face of What it Means to Need a Prosthetic Wig
Social media influencer and owner of EXOTICLOX changes how women, tall or small, think about beauty.
I want to help families of children who need a wig but can’t afford one. That’s why we donate 20% of all proceeds to Wigs For Kids through our Beauty with a Purpose initiative.”DENVER, CO, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who can set a price on confidence regained? Especially when a woman or a little girl has faced a medical condition that caused hair loss. Enter the founder of EXOTICLOX - a company that, for any person, makes on-trend, personalized wigs a gettable-get. Inspired by her namesake and grandmother, who suffered from alopecia, Berta Bachayeva is a licensed cranial prosthetic provider that has created a space where wigs can be as fun and as gorgeous as it gets.
— Berta Bachayeva
Enhancing personal style, Bachayeva has worked with celebrity stylist Dafne Evangelista and a former Miss USA. Published in Voyager Magazine for her work, she was recently offered compensation for social media reels and posts. So why all the buzz for the newly graduated registered nurse and business owner? It’s easy to see. Her custom-made and ready-to-ship wigs and hair extensions are made from virgin hair ethically sourced from Brazil and offer a natural and seamless look. Pick a color, pick a style, or make one up, and get a quote in 24 hours.
Bachayeva said, “I want to help families of children who need a wig but can’t afford one. That’s why we donate 20% of all proceeds to Wigs For Kids through our Beauty with a Purpose initiative.”
For more information, visit https://www.EXOTICLOX.com.
About EXOTICLOX:
Founded by Berta Bachayeva, EXOTICLOX is based in Denver, Colorado.
Social Media:
https://www.snapchat.com/add/exoticlox
https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRy3KdaB/
Berta Bachayeva
EXOTICLOX
+1 209-798-7895
exotica@exoticlox.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other