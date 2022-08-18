Office Supplies Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Statistics, Growth Analysis, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022-27
Office supplies include a range of products, including consumables and equipment, used regularly in office spaces. It is not limited to recordkeeping, bookkeeping, written communications, cleaning and janitorial, and storage of supplies or data.
IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Office Supplies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
The global office supplies market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.07% during 2022-2027.
Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:
- Detailed analysis of the global market share
- Market Segmentation by product type, application and distribution channel.
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value
- Latest industry trends and developments
- Competitive Landscape for Office Supplies Market
- Strategies of major players and product offerings
Market Trends and Drivers:
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing number of commercial spaces. In line with this, IT integration and automation have enhanced the demand for computer or printer supplies, further aiding the market growth. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector is significantly contributing to the market growth across the globe. Apart from this, rising job opportunities and growing geographical capabilities of MNCs the world over is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, shifting consumer preference for IoT-based chairs, desks, smart projectors, and other office supplies is catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, governments of several countries are assisting in developing commercial and infrastructural settings, thus creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, growing awareness regarding the availability of such products among businesses and corporate professionals is providing a boost to the market growth worldwide.
Key Players Included in Global Office Supplies Market Research Report:
- 3M Company
- Canon Inc.
- Deli Group Co. Ltd
- Faber-Castell AG
- Sasco Group
- Shoplet
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
- Staples Inc.
- Tesco PLC
- The ODP Corporation
- Wenzhou Aihao Pen Trade Co. Ltd.
- Wesfarmers Limited.
COVID-19 Impact Overview:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Desk Supplies
- Filling Supplies
- Binding Supplies
- Computer and Printer Supplies
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Enterprises
- Household
- Educational Institution
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarket and Hypermarket
- Stationery Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
TOC for the Office Supplies Market Research Report:
- Preface
- Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Global Office Supplies Market
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Price Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
Who we are:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Office Supplies Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Statistics, Growth Analysis, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022-27