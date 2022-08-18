Cures Act Ready MeldRx™ Ecosystem for EHRs Launched by Darena Solutions

The MeldRx™ Ecosystem, which includes MeldRx™Lite, allows EHRs to go above and beyond the Cures Act requirements. The MeldRx™Lite version will help EHRs meet the Cures Act (g)(10) FHIR®API mandates for only $5k.

ST. LOUIS (PRWEB) August 18, 2022

MeldRx™ Ecosystem offers a comprehensive solution that includes what the Cures Act requires now and what EHRs and providers would need to benefit from true healthcare data interoperability. The Ecosystem is built around the nation's first Certified FHIR API solution, BlueButtonPRO, which completes the loop of creating, sharing, and receiving data. The data gathered from various sources can be organized to construct a longitudinal health record to provide better real-time insights.

With the MeldRx Lite, the EHRs can test drive the MeldRx Ecosystem and enable EHRs to "Certify and Provide" the FHIR API to their providers to avoid Information Blocking penalties to meet the Cures Act requirements for $5k in a phased manner.

"Many EHRs are still not sure if they want to buy or build a solution to meet the fast-approaching (g)(10) deadlines for the FHIR APIs. MeldRx Lite will allow EHRs to evaluate our complete solution while avoiding decertification and other penalties." Says Wayne Singer, VP of Regulatory Services.

The MeldRx Lite version will help EHRs and providers to not only meet but exceed Cures Act requirements with the following features:



ONC 2015 Edition Certified FHIR API for (g)(10)

Developer Portal required to approve third-party apps that desire to connect through an EHR's API

C-CDA Importer to create USCDI data from the C-CDA

Document Importer to meet all the EHI requirements required from Oct. 6, 2022, onward

SMART® On FHIR Apps for providers and patients

Provider Portal to allow providers to send patient invites and share the data with the patients to comply with the Cures Act, Information blocking, and MIPS

"With MeldRx Lite, our goal is to allow EHRs to meet the (g)(10) certification for only $5K with no long-term commitment. EHRs can cancel anytime on or before Dec. 31, 2023, or transition to the full MeldRx solution by Oct 1, 2023. We are also giving EHRs an opportunity to exit any existing contracts they may have signed with other vendors by offering a credit up to the total cost of the integration." Says Satish Subramani, EVP of Strategic Accounts.

Learn more about the features of MeldRx and MeldRx Lite

ABOUT MELDRX

MeldRx™ is a technology platform designed by Darena Solutions to solve the unique challenges of Healthcare Data Management by leveraging open standards, established data security best practices, and collaboration between Patients, Providers, Researchers, and Health IT Developers.

ABOUT DARENA SOLUTIONS

Darena Solutions delivers an Ecosystem of FHIR® enabled interoperability, regulatory compliance, and analytics solutions to EHRs, providers, and payers. By creating channels for data sharing between providers, payers, and patients, Darena enables healthcare organizations to achieve compliance and derive insights for prospective decision-making resulting in better patient outcomes. You can connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/cures_act_ready_meldrx_ecosystem_for_ehrs_launched_by_darena_solutions/prweb18851339.htm