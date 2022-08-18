Radius Networks Announces Appointment of Timothy Donahue to Chairman Role

Wireless industry pioneer Timothy Donahue was appointed as the Chairman of the Board at Radius Networks, after serving 8 years as a board member.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radius Networks, the leading enterprise location technology company with their Flybuy Platform live in 30,000 locations in 55 countries, announced that Tim Donahue was appointed by the Board of Directors to serve as Chairman of the Board.

"I am honored to take on this role at Radius Networks," says Donahue. "This is such an exciting time for this company and I am energized by the technology, the innovations, and the incredibly talented team we have at the helm."

Wireless industry's pioneer Timothy Donahue started his career working at McCaw Cellular, and is currently the Chairman of Kore Group Holdings inc.,a publicly traded company. Previously, Donahue served as Executive Chairman of Sprint Nextel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nextel Communications Inc., as well as holding senior executive roles at AT&T Wireless. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Aura Network Systems, Ligado Networks, and UCT Coatings.

"Tim has been an active board member and mentor for years, and I have been leveraging his guidance and experience since he joined our team. I look forward to working closely with him as Chairman of the Board as we expand our platform into more markets, and as we continue to innovate for our customers around the world," says Radius Networks CEO, Marc Wallace.

About Radius Networks | Flybuy

Radius Networks is the leading enterprise location technology company and their Flybuy operations platform helps companies achieve operational excellence and simplify the guest experience. Flybuy is live in over 30,000 locations and in over 50 countries and leveraged by restaurants, retailers, and grocers daily. The platform includes: Flybuy Pickup for curbside, in-store, and delivery driver pickup optimization; Flybuy Drive-Thru for drive-thru pickup and loyalty automation; Flybuy Tableside for dine-in ordering and table service solutions; Flybuy Pay for location-based mobile payment facilitation; and Runtriz, which helps hospitality brands manage the guest check-in and on-site experience.

