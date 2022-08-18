Mici Italian Ranks on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List, Adds to 2022 Accolades

Denver-based fast casual chain receives ranking among America's fastest-growing private companies, along with numerous other awards this year.

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mici Italian, Denver's family-owned, ten-unit fast casual chain, has been ranked on the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Mici has ranked No. 4882, marking the fast-growing brand's first appearance on the list.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Building on momentum from Fast Casual's 2022 Top Movers and Shakers Award, Mici joined the list of America's hottest startup fast casuals, as named by QSR in their 40/40 List for 2022. The quick-service industry's leading trade publication, which has released the list since 2017, took into account growth potential, strong operations, and a commitment to quality and culture that sets the bar sector-wide. This ranking is compounded by their placement on QSR Magazine's "The Contenders" List — 50 brands it considers ready to break through in the coming years.

Says Mici Co-Founder and President Jeff Miceli, "We couldn't be more excited about Mici's placement on this year's Annual inc. 5000 List. It's an honor to join the ranks of so many recognized brands. We believe that every neighborhood in America needs a more convenient quality Italian food option and we look forward to providing that as we grow."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/

About Mici Italian

Founded in 2004, Mici is an emerging Italian restaurant franchise based in Denver, CO and growing nationwide. Mici's streamlined artisanal menu offers high quality, comforting, classic Italian fare steeped in generations of family history, while providing minimal wait and delivery times thanks to high-efficiency kitchen operations.

Mici has earned various awards throughout the years, including being named to Fast Casual Magazine's 2022 Top Movers and Shakers; QSR Magazine's 40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals; one of "11 Restaurant Brands on the Cusp of Greatness," by QSR Magazine; "8 Italian Fast Casual Concepts Stirring the Pot," by Nation's Restaurant News; In Denver, Mici has been awarded 5280 Magazine's Readers' Choice "Best Italian, Best Pizza, Best Meatball and Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant" for Top of the Town for the past 10 years; and Westword's "Best Pizza and Best Dinner Under $10."

