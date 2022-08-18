Software Users Say These Are the Top Three Retail POS Systems to Thrive in the Digital Economy

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Retail Point Of Sale Systems Emotional Footprint, naming three providers as Champions.

Retail Point of Sale (POS) systems are used to manage a retail store's inventory, financials, and general daily business operations. However, the pandemic caused a significant transformation in the retail POS world. As most businesses transitioned toward becoming digital with both physical and online stores, the popularity of cloud-hosted POS systems significantly increased. With consumer behavior rapidly shifting toward cashless payments and transactions, cloud-hosted and mobile POS systems have become essential components of an organization's sales strategy to deliver better customer experiences, scale the business, and expand revenue streams.

To aid organizations searching for the best solution to support their sales strategy, SoftwareReviews has identified the top retail POS systems providers for the year based on verified survey data collected from 456 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

