Three-Year Sales Growth of 304% Earns Method Recruiting a Spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Method Recruiting has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing privately held companies, placing number 1,984 in 2022, reflecting a three-year growth of 304%. Method Recruiting is a fully remote digital marketing recruiting firm based in San Francisco.

Method Recruiting specializes in recruiting top talent in growth and performance marketing, product marketing/management, analytics, and executive marketing leadership, including highly sought-after performance marketing managers, directors, and VPs. As a boutique marketing recruiting agency, Method Recruiting's team of experts focuses on all things digital. Leveraging proven processes, their experienced recruiting teams identify and attract the most talented professionals in the industry to help clients reach their hiring goals.

"The entire Method Recruiting team was excited to be named to the Inc. 5000," said Matt Simpson, Co-Founder and Managing Director. "I attribute our success to building a strong foundation in our specialty while remaining agile enough to pivot on demand. When the pandemic hit, we quickly shifted to a fully remote business model without missing a step."

About Method Recruiting

Method Recruiting specializes in recruiting digital marketing talent for agencies, martech companies and individual brands of various sizes and stages of growth. The company is located in San Francisco and currently serves NYC, Austin, Denver, the Bay Area, and Atlanta, with a nationwide expansion planned. Next up on Method Recruiting's measured growth plan are Chicago and the Pacific Northwest. Services include retained and contingent search for the digital marketing industry. Method Recruiting has served employers and job seekers since 2015. If you would like more information about Method Recruiting, please visit us on the web at http://www.methodrecruiting.com or contact us at info@methodrecruiting.com.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2021.

