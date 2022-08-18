Artists Meclina and Amy Ford to be Featured in Art Therapy Exhibition at Beacon Gallery in Boston

Beacon Gallery announces its upcoming exhibition Art Therapy featuring Meclina and Amy Ford, which runs September 2-October 30, 2022 and focuses on the important theme of art as therapy, for both the artist and audience through their unique figurative artwork.

Drawing upon their own inspirations and distinctive approaches, Meclina's and Ford's works express their individual experiences and artistic perceptions. Their colorful figurative works illustrate the explorative role that art can play in our lives, while also providing a sense of shared emotional connection with the viewer. The gallery will host an opening reception on Friday, September 2 (6-8pm), part of the SoWa Arts and Design District's First Fridays to kick off this exhibition.

Artist Meclina is a painter, calligrapher and micrographer. Her contemporary paintings echo the ancient art forms of lettering, imagery, typography and calligraphy. On display in Art Therapy will be several works depicting female figures composed entirely of Meclina's own written words. Her use of the abstract and figurative as well as lines and language, serve as a visual bridge between multiple worlds of self-expression. The delicate nature of her lines of text such as in Woven In (one of her signature 'dress' pieces) and her triptych of I am Indigo, I am Oshun Marigold and I am Red Lotus create an almost imperceptible ink filigree best experienced with a magnifying glass.

Amy Ford is a mixed media artist who focuses her work on exploring human emotions and the figure in its many dimensions. Her use of large, bold shapes and bright colors create dynamic and energetic compositions. Often appearing abstract upon close examination, uncanny expressions or portraits reveal themselves to those viewers who take the time to step back and reflect. These distances, in which her work can appeal to audiences in many different ways, are part of her creative process of exploring the push and pull dynamic between the "exterior presentation and the interior truth of her subjects." Included in this show are several pieces which seek to portray emotions rather than portraiture. Pieces such as Still Blue without You, Morning Light and Superspreader each strive to evoke a tenor of emotion unique to their composition.

"The concept of Art Therapy is to emphasize the significance of art as an important form of self-expression. So many of us are experiencing personal trauma, and while visual arts may not be the cure for everyone, 'The Arts' writ large can be therapeutic for both the artist and the viewer. By seeing the contrasting styles from both of these women, I hope that audiences will discover the range of possibilities in how art can provide solace in many, often unexpected ways," says Christine O'Donnell, curator and owner of Beacon Gallery.

In conjunction with Amy Ford and Meclina's exhibition, Beacon Gallery will also host an in-person roundtable on September 30th at 7pm entitled Art for Conversation with Yourself and Others: Using Your Creative Side to Learn and Grow with author, speech pathologist and education lecturer Rebecca Rolland. Together with Meclina, Ford and sculptor and social activist Domenic Esposito of The Opioid Spoon Project, the discussion will focus on the therapeutic benefits of art, both in its creative process and what it can represent for people, who may be experiencing difficulty or challenges in their everyday lives.

Meclina is a Massachusetts-based painter, calligrapher and micrographer, represented by Beacon Gallery in Boston, MA. Through her art, she wishes to use her creativity as a healing modality and a vehicle to engage meaningful conversation. Her portraits, large in scale and subject matter, convey personal stories through skillfully created images and words. Her landscapes intend to express encouragement and her unique use of words integrated in her work, is meant to prompt reflection and self-love. Most recently, her work with bespoke gowns showcased key words meant to inspire social empowerment and self-acceptance.

Meclina's work is displayed in private collections, highly visible commercial properties and is a favorite of some of the entertainment industry's most respected set designers. She has participated in numerous solo and group exhibitions, and served on a range of advisory boards with a focus on diversity and inclusion at Tampa Museum of Art and the James Weldon Johnson Foundation. In 2020, she co-founded the Community Art Collaborative, creating opportunities to connect and empower communities through public and community art programs. To learn more go to her website and follow on Instagram.

Amy Ford is a New Hampshire-based mixed media artist focusing primarily on the human form. She is represented by Beacon Gallery in Boston, MA and The Barn Gallery in Ogunquit, ME. She has studied figure drawing for more than twenty years, starting out with Italian artist Maestro Silvestro Pistolesi, who instilled in her classical Italian sensibilities and discipline; with Jo Hay, Dusty Knight, Joan Pereira at Castle Hill in Truro, MA where she discovered a love for intense color and dynamic brushwork; Charles Sovek at Chatham Creative Arts Center and Richard Fox at University of New Hampshire. Her work has been juried into New England exhibitions including the Concord Art Association's Roddy Competition, UNH's Wayfaring Stranger, Cambridge Art Association's Blue and sold privately.

Previously, Ford was Director of Sales and Rental at the Cambridge Art Association. In addition, she served as assistant to Silvestro Pistolesi, working on the fresco cycle at the Church of the Transfiguration in Orleans, MA. She is currently a member of The Ogunquit Art Association, Provincetown Art Association (PAAM), Concord Art Association and Union of Maine Visual Artists, among other arts organizations. To learn more follow her on Instagram.

Beacon Gallery is a contemporary art gallery located in Boston's South End, providing a platform for emerging and established artists to deliver thought-provoking solo and group shows, and community-building events. As a partner to greater Boston's artistic community, Beacon Gallery is committed to producing thoughtfully curated exhibitions that showcase original conceptual art and share compelling messages and unique perspectives. Its aim is to make art accessible to the general public, as well as collectors and institutions locally, nationally and globally. For more information go to our website and follow on Instagram.

