Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,807 in the last 365 days.

Chiplet Summit Helps Designers Create Huge Chips

Chiplets Reduce Development Time and Cost

Chiplet Summit debuts at the San Jose Doubletree Hotel on January 24-26, 2023. It focuses on techniques that extend Moore's Law to ever-smaller dimensions. Chiplets reduce costs, increase modularity and scalability, and avoid wastage and manufacturing defects. Chiplets lead to better chips and faster time-to-market.

The Summit will feature major vendor keynotes, expert tables, and technology and market updates. It will also offer sessions on architectures, development methods, and applications, as well as panels on architectures and platforms, optimization, viable markets, and short-term and long-term trends. Designers will learn to develop high-performance chips at low cost. An exhibit area will showcase the latest products from industry leaders.

"Chiplets help designers control costs and schedules at the latest process nodes. They also allow capture of off-the-shelf designs," said Chuck Sobey, Chiplet Summit General Chairperson. He noted that, "The event will bring specialists in all aspects of chip development together to ensure successful projects."

To discuss exhibiting, contact:

Elizabeth Leventhal,
Exhibit Sales Manager
Elizabeth@ChipletSummit.com
+1.760.809.5755

To ask about the program, contact:

Lance Leventhal,
Program Chairperson
Lance@ChipletSummit.com
+1.858.756.3327

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit showcases the emerging chiplet market. It features the people who are using chiplets in designs for processors, communications chips, and AI devices. The Summit is a product of Semper Technologies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005685/en/

You just read:

Chiplet Summit Helps Designers Create Huge Chips

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.