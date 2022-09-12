Mailing List Website has prepared a range of databases for opera-goers and donors all over the US and Canada
Opera is one of the oldest art forms in culture, and America’s own opera goers are numerous and present promising business opportunities.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is a marketing firm committed to assisting businesses and charities to achieve their sales and marketing goals. Groups that concentrate on business dealings with other companies will find the many business postal mailing lists to be suitable for their purposes. The database listings have all the relevant details, like the names and titles of the most pertinent decision-makers for these high-volume transactions.
Other businesses or charity groups aim their efforts at the general public. These organizations can find a huge range of different consumer postal mailing lists for their needs. The databases can have breakdowns across both geographic and demographic categories. Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is ready to help with any B2B or retail consumer marketing strategies.
How Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing Began Operations
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing was initially the dream of one disabled veteran. After completing the duties of defense through military service, the next step was to go in a different direction. Rather than a tactical approach, an economic direction would be next, specifically helping businesses grow by increasing their customer outreach. A start-up began to pursue this goal, and today, the company proudly boasts staff with over 50 years of combined industry experience in the marketing sector.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing started operations during a period of market paradigm change. The older, established marketing platforms like television and print advertising remained dominant, but a new digital platform was rapidly gaining attention. The company’s first focus was on direct mail, an area that inadvertently created skillsets in data acquisition, management, and analytics that would prove useful. As digital marketing emerged as a new, desirable platform that businesses wanted to exploit, the company was positioned to take advantage. It rapidly integrated digital marketing into its services and enjoyed an early mover advantage with major benefits for itself and its clients.
Now, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has expanded beyond its initial, humble service range of only the hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. The whole United States is covered, including Alaska and Hawaii. Complete continental coverage is also available with access to lists for the markets in Canada and Mexico. And for organizations that want to go international, it’s possible to cross the Atlantic and get databases for access to European Union markets like France.
Opera Is A Vibrant Art
While opera is not an art form that is traditionally associated with widespread American recreation, it is, as with many classical arts, still appreciated by American society, especially in urban centers and among affluent communities. Opera is an art form over 400 years old, coming to prominence in Italy during the renaissance and one of the early “multi-media” art forms, combining orchestral music, acting, and singing into a single form of entertainment.
In the United States, opera is still a major event for upper society in larger cities, with places like New York and Los Angeles sporting their own opera companies. Virtually every state in the country plays host to opera events at some point in the year. However, because opera is more of a cultural event than other forms of recreation, it also attracts a specific audience.
The Marketing Opportunities
Those who attend the opera have strongly identifiable marketing characteristics. Unsurprisingly, most opera-goers tend to live in larger cities, as this is where operas are most commonly performed. However, there is an element of education or sophistication to opera-goers as nearly 94% of those who attend usually have a college degree.
In addition, the majority of people who attend opera are women. Nearly 59% of opera-goers are female, and attendees tend to be predominantly white at an average of about 78%. All of this combined means that targeting opera-goers for certain business or charity interests garners a consistent demographic of Americans, making targeted marketing more effective. It’s just a matter of having the right product or service to appeal to them.
Reaching The Opera-Goers
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has database listings for opera-goers throughout America. The databases are comprehensive enough for any nationwide marketing efforts but can also be scoped down for more specific regions like only New England. That targeting can be even as precise as a single state, like New York. Even specific neighborhoods in a town or a city, such as targeting opera-goers in Manhattan, New York, are possible.
Databases can also be classed by demographic needs. Opera goers can be marketed by ethnicities, such as only Asian-American attendees, or religious affiliations, such as primarily Protestant. Financial categories are also available if there’s a focus on targeting only high-net-worth opera-goers.
Contact details are available in any formats required for marketing plans. Physical mailing addresses are available for traditional direct mail campaigns. Email addresses will be provided for any digital marketing strategies. Home and business phone numbers are available for any telemarketing campaigns. Even cell phone numbers are available for text/SMS-based marketing strategies.
Some clients may be interested in hands-on management of a direct mail campaign but hesitate due to a lack of experience. For this, turnkey direct mail solutions are available. This service takes clients through all the steps of the direct mail process. It starts with planning concepts and designs, shifts to printing, and ends with distribution using the desired databases. It all happens under one roof, eliminating the usual need to source and vet the different vendors for each phase of the process.
If you want to market to opera-goers throughout the USA, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. When you work with us, you support an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran.
