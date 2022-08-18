Award-winning Elad Canada Changes Name to Almadev

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award-winning real-estate company Elad Canada has announced that it is changing its name to Almadev. According to the company, this rebrand is reflective of the business’s evolution over the past 20 years.



The company was recently sold to Montreal-based real-estate firm Rester Management. The company’s corporate structure and staff remains the same.

Elad Canada, now Almadev, is a multibillion-dollar real-estate development, investment, and asset-management company with mixed-use developments and properties across Canada and the US. It is best known for developing communities that bring value to their buyers and the surrounding neighbourhoods. The master-planned Emerald City in Toronto is one such example.

According to Rafael Lazer, CEO of Almadev, the company has experienced tremendous growth over the past decades. “We have honed an exceptional expertise in asset management and developing master-planned communities. It was time to create a new identity that reflects who we are today.”

Going forward, the company will continue to build master-planned communities but also keep diversifying its real-estate portfolio.

Channel 13, a Toronto-based specialized creative agency for real-estate developers, has been entrusted with the ELAD Canada rebranding project.

According to Michael Gioffre, Principal and Creative Director at Channel 13, the company was challenged with identifying a new company name that speaks to their global approach to real estate and the soul they inject into every community. “It is the same great Elad team with a new name.”

Gioffre explains that “Alma” means “world” in Aramaic and “soul” in Spanish. “It’s a word that lends itself perfectly to their worldly and soulful approach,” says Gioffre. “‘Dev’ was then added as a literary term which compounded the two words, and Almadev was born.”

To learn more about the Elad Canada rebranding project or how to schedule a strategy session with Channel 13, contact Riel Sammy at 905.264.2413 or visit www.channel13.ca .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d13d5f79-1457-4dc6-b5c0-912d792295a6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6df1eca8-0bc1-4fbb-963e-84d1228bdce7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95a42764-b65c-49de-b4ec-4ab77c4f04e8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41a2ddad-d305-4c92-bb3c-9c21df41dc83