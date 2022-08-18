Work to begin on Ennis Street bridge project

PLAINVIEW – Work on a $847, 000 Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project to replace the bridge on south Ennis Street in Plainview is scheduled to get under way next week. Project contractor Blackstone Concrete Ventures, LLC, of Lubbock will begin placing traffic control and construction signs on Aug. 22.

“Work to replace the existing Ennis Street bridge, adjacent to the Plainview Country Club and YMCA, is scheduled to begin on Monday. The current plans are to close and demolish the structure in early September,” said Heath Bozeman, P.E., TxDOT’s Plainview Area engineer overseeing the project. “A new culvert will be built in its place.”

Once closed, local traffic will continue to have access to either side of Ennis Street, but will not have access to the bridge, Bozeman noted. Traffic will be detoured around the work zone.

Work will take place weather permitting. The project is expected to be completed in early 2023.