Sober Peer Eyes Slovakian Capital City For European Digital HealthTech Innovation Hub

Behavioral science company beginning to accelerate focus on tech-enhanced healthcare using real-time patient dataDALLAS, TX, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sober Peer, one of the fastest-growing and most frequently used digital health platforms for behavioral health, announced today it has finalized an agreement to build its new European Tech Innovation Hub in Central Europe. The company has chosen Bratislava, Slovakia and has initiated an engineering and regulatory approval evaluation. The M&A Advisory firm, GTVentures.io is assisting in the development effort.
“Our European Tech Hub will accelerate our focus on tech-enhanced human services where healthcare becomes more available, improves the health of populations, and most importantly improves the well-being of both healthcare workers and their patients”, said Ed DeShields, Sober Peer’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer.
The company selected the European Union market based on its alignment with its Industry 5.0 strategy which reflects a shift in focus to societal value, and from welfare to wellbeing, a core European digital strategy. Sober Peer says the Innovation Hub creates a perfect alignment with its Digital Health strategy giving it a competitive advantage transferable to other world markets.
TechCrunch, the online tech magazine, recently pointed to Sober Peer as among the top five mentions for enhancing human services with augmented mental health tech solutions. The Hub will integrate deep learning computer models with AIoT edge-connected devices and manufacture them for worldwide distribution including home and publicly-located devices that support better population health outcomes.
According to a recent study by Dell Technologies, 75% of healthcare data will be generated at the edge near the patient with these devices. That infrastructure needs to be built. Sober Peer is in a technology race to collect and augment these data with its Web3 AIoT blockchain strategy where billions of data bytes are stored via its growing distributed patient collection points.
DeShields explains, “we’re very aggressive in locating innovative edge devices from anywhere in the world where we can integrate augmented intelligence to make healthcare data more understandable and interoperable”. The company believes this investment will add to its already significant growth. The Slovakian tech market is robust with talent and is attracting many talented innovators and tech giants. “We found Slovakia to be easily comparable to the tech markets in London and Stockholm with a much better lifestyle and the specific resources we were searching for. And, with a relationship with our advisors of almost 30 years who are on the ground there, and around the world sourcing tech solutions, we felt this was our best foot forward to expand our global footprint”, said Mark Cole, Sober Peer’s Chief Operating Officer.
Each month, reoccurring users visit Sober Peer over 1,000,000 times making it one the most used and fastest-growing behavioral science technology companies serving the mental health and substance use healthcare market. Its technology supports 4 million patient days of aftercare annually representing $400 million in healthcare expenditures. Its managed services measure, predicts and prescribes optimum treatment modalities across all treatment workflows in behavioral health. Its Web3 enabled digital platform uses augmented intelligence and predictive analytics to improve treatment insight, patient engagement and outcomes for persons suffering from life-controlling mental health-related issues. The company ranks 1st among the top behavioral health companies for the lowest cost of customer acquisition and in invested return-on-equity making it one of the most efficient and effective investments in behavioral mental health. It currently ranks 3rd among the Big 30 mental health applications in monthly reoccurring use, and 7th in user engagement. The company provides platform services to healthcare providers in nine countries. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas USA with technical innovation hubs in Hyderabad, India with AIoT operations currently launching in Bratislava, Slovakia.
