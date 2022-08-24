Maxi-Therm Inc. Announces Change of Ownership to Embrace Further Innovation in Steam Heat Solutions
We’re thrilled to continue to modernize concepts that have garnered Maxi-Therm’s keen recognition as the leader in steam-to-hot-water complete package solutions.”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxi-Therm Inc., an innovative industry leader in the design and manufacturing of complete steam solutions, announces a new era for its company. Founded by husband and wife Raymond and Jacqueline Lach in 2004, the company has been a family-owned business whose team included two of the Lach’s sons and one nephew. Moving with the company's natural evolution, as of December 2021, the ownership transitioned to include employees and American shareholders. The change of ownership is slated to continue what Maxi-Therm has come to signify in the marketplace; innovation and cutting-edge technology.
Adrienne Saba of Maxi-Therm Inc. said, “We fully anticipate an influx of new ideas and young and creative energy that influences our dynamic, growing team. We’re thrilled to continue modernizing concepts that have garnered Maxi-Therm’s keen recognition as the leader in steam-to-hot-water complete package solutions.”
Granted six Canadian and American patents, Maxi-Therm uses an innovative vertical flooded design, and their product line generates not only energy savings, but it also saves on maintenance costs, installation costs, and footprint usage. In addition to acquiring clients in the nuclear energy space, the company has enjoyed prestigious clients in the health and education sectors, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. Moreover, the company has enjoyed 15-20% sales growth annually over the past five years.
Maxi-Therm products are available in both Canada and the United States via twenty-eight exclusive distributors. The company offers formal three-day steam training seminars in their Montreal R&D laboratory.
About Maxi-Therm Inc.:
Founded in 2004, Maxi-Therm Inc. is a company that manufactures high-efficiency steam heat exchangers for commercial building heat and domestic use. They manufacture complete skid package solutions that utilize varying steam pressures. Totaling 15,000 square feet of space, Maxi-Therm has three manufacturing and engineering facilities.
