Virtual Shelf Announces a Strategic Partnership with Nouvo Luxury Group to Expand Retail Partnerships
EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Shelf, a virtual platform designed to help jewelers unlock endless diamond and jewelry inventory, announces a strategic partnership with Nouvo Luxury Group (NLG) in order to help them become more competitive within the industry. NLG helps brands position themselves strategically and grow with their extensive network of jewelers across North America.
Launched in 2019, Virtual Shelf has already helped hundreds of local jewelers bring in millions of dollars in additional revenue - ensuring that they never lose a sale due to a lack of inventory.
It is an easy-to-use platform that gives jewelers access to hundreds of thousands of diamonds and jewelry pieces at their fingertips. They set their own prices and keep control of their own branding. Retailers upload their logo to the application to make it their own. Virtual Shelf handles diamond fulfillment for the retailer, including shipping and fraud analysis, so they can spend more time on the operational side of the business. Included in the platform is a Market Analysis feature that allows retailers to see how their chosen diamond pricing compares to their competitors.
“With the ongoing digitalization of our industry, we feel that Virtual Shelf offers a value proposition to retailers that is critical while at the same time being uber user friendly. Imagine never having to lose a diamond sale, be it mined or lab-grown. This is our goal and this is how we want to empower our retailers,” explains Steve Turac of Nouvo Luxury Group.
ABOUT NOUVO LUXURY GROUP
Nouvo Luxury Group is an International Distribution and Sales Agency specializing in jewelry, luxury goods, and fashion accessories. Established in 2006, Nouvo Luxury Group stems from the vision to develop an efficient and successful distribution platform.
With a combined 20+ years of jewelry experience, Nouvo Luxury Group has been responsible for launching and developing many world-renowned brands and pivotal to their growth and success in North America, such as Thomas Sabo, Alex and Ani, Scott Kay, Ritani, Sir Gabi Tolkowsky, Frederique Constant, and several additional prestigious brands.
Our distribution network encompasses over 300 retail jewelry stores, specialty retailers, department and multi-unit stores, and digitally sophisticated online partners. Over the last 20+ years, we have successfully worked with selective buying groups and many key retailers such as Maison Birks, Hudson’s Bay, CD Peacock, Damiani, Jared’s/Signet, Bailey Banks and Biddle, Holt Renfrew, Joseph Anthony, Reeds NC, London Jewelers, Longs Jewelers in addition to numerous, influential, independently owned jewelry retailers.
Steve Turac
Launched in 2019, Virtual Shelf has already helped hundreds of local jewelers bring in millions of dollars in additional revenue - ensuring that they never lose a sale due to a lack of inventory.
It is an easy-to-use platform that gives jewelers access to hundreds of thousands of diamonds and jewelry pieces at their fingertips. They set their own prices and keep control of their own branding. Retailers upload their logo to the application to make it their own. Virtual Shelf handles diamond fulfillment for the retailer, including shipping and fraud analysis, so they can spend more time on the operational side of the business. Included in the platform is a Market Analysis feature that allows retailers to see how their chosen diamond pricing compares to their competitors.
“With the ongoing digitalization of our industry, we feel that Virtual Shelf offers a value proposition to retailers that is critical while at the same time being uber user friendly. Imagine never having to lose a diamond sale, be it mined or lab-grown. This is our goal and this is how we want to empower our retailers,” explains Steve Turac of Nouvo Luxury Group.
ABOUT NOUVO LUXURY GROUP
Nouvo Luxury Group is an International Distribution and Sales Agency specializing in jewelry, luxury goods, and fashion accessories. Established in 2006, Nouvo Luxury Group stems from the vision to develop an efficient and successful distribution platform.
With a combined 20+ years of jewelry experience, Nouvo Luxury Group has been responsible for launching and developing many world-renowned brands and pivotal to their growth and success in North America, such as Thomas Sabo, Alex and Ani, Scott Kay, Ritani, Sir Gabi Tolkowsky, Frederique Constant, and several additional prestigious brands.
Our distribution network encompasses over 300 retail jewelry stores, specialty retailers, department and multi-unit stores, and digitally sophisticated online partners. Over the last 20+ years, we have successfully worked with selective buying groups and many key retailers such as Maison Birks, Hudson’s Bay, CD Peacock, Damiani, Jared’s/Signet, Bailey Banks and Biddle, Holt Renfrew, Joseph Anthony, Reeds NC, London Jewelers, Longs Jewelers in addition to numerous, influential, independently owned jewelry retailers.
Steve Turac
Nouvo Luxury Group
email us here