Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,735 in the last 365 days.

California RBS Training Deadline Approaches

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The August 31, 2022, deadline is fast approaching! All new on-premise servers must take approved training and complete an exam. This mandate affects 56,000 license holders in over 40 different license types and over a million servers and managers in the state of California. If you check ID, take orders, pour, and deliver drinks, you are considered a server by the state of California. Managers are defined as any person overseeing, hiring, and training employees.

With many servers still not trained, we may see an increase in suspended locations. Failure to comply could result in a 10-day suspension. Repeated offenses could result in consecutive suspensions. Repeated offenses could result in closure lasting months.

To start the process of taking the Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) Training Program today:

  1. Register with the RBS Portal
  2. Take our California Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) Training
  3. Return to the RBS Portal within 30 days to take the exam

More extensive instructions can be found on the California Alcohol News page.

About Us

Serving Alcohol Inc. was founded in 2007 and has trained hundreds of thousands of servers throughout the country and is the preferred provider to national hotels, restaurants, resorts, and entertainment businesses throughout the United States. We offer state training as well as master bartending, responsible alcohol management, how-to make tips, and much more!

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-rbs-training-deadline-approaches-301608713.html

SOURCE Serving Alcohol

You just read:

California RBS Training Deadline Approaches

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.