Mailing List Website is ready to distribute a range of databases for marijuana consumers throughout the USA & Canada

The United States is transitioning into a new sensibility as more and more states legalize the consumption of marijuana both medical and recreational.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is here to assist any business or charity in hitting their targets for sales, customer acquisition, or donations. Those groups with a focus on corporate dealings will find the many business postal mailing lists will be useful. These lists come with the most pertinent details like the contact points, names, and corporate titles of the relevant decision-makers at organizations who can evaluate and consider these high-volume transactions.There is also a wide range of consumer postal mailing lists available for those businesses or charities that prefer to work with the general public. The databases have a range of categorizations for geographic and demographic metrics to cater to specific goals or marketing strategies. Whether it’s a consumer retail marketing plan or one aimed at B2B interests, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is here to help.The Beginnings Of Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide MarketingSprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing was initially just an idea in the mind of a disabled veteran. Years of military service had been completed, and it was decided to try moving things in a different direction; not defense but economic growth. The growth would be achieved by looking at America’s businesses and helping them to increase a crucial resource for healthy development; more clients or customers. A small start-up was formed to pursue this ambition, and years of active business resulted in steady growth. Today, the company proudly maintains staff with over 50 years of combined industry experience in the marketing sector.Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing first entered the marketing sector during a transitional period as a new paradigm was in the making. The older, “analog” techniques, like television and print advertising, still dominated and were still crucial to most marketing strategies. However, like with other industries such as music, digital had established a small presence, and past experience had taught industry experts to expect this to become a major influence. The company’s first put its own efforts into direct mail, a focus that had the expected consequence of creating expertise in data-oriented skillsets like data acquisition, management, and analytics.Then, as some had been speculating, digital marketing took an accelerated turn as a new, viable platform for marketing, but many older, more established marketing firms didn’t fully understand how to utilize it, despite the interest from businesses. Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing’s fortunate data-centric focus gave it the skillet to pivot, integrate, and offer digital marketing to clients. It offered the new service and gained a significant early mover advantage that resulted in quick, significant gains for the company itself and the clients it served.Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing’s early service range was humble, initially limited to only the hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. Today, however, that range has now significantly increased and covers the whole United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. The service offers continental access, with databases for the markets in Canada and Mexico. And for those businesses or charities that want to go international, it’s possible to cross the Atlantic and enter markets in the European Union with databases for countries such as France.Marijuana Is An Emerging MarketMarijuana occupies an interesting and often contradictory position in both American perception and the marketplace of retail products. On the one hand, marijuana itself is a wholly natural product that can be cultivated with relative ease and requires no additives or preservatives to use. On the other hand, like tobacco, or alcohol, it has narcotic effects, though, unlike those substances, it retained an illegal status in the United States for generations.Now, however, things have started to change. At the Federal level, marijuana is still classed as an illegal substance.However, at the state level, things now vary widely depending on the state of residence for Americans. Some states, such as California, have already legalized marijuana for recreational use. Other states, like Florida, permit marijuana usage for medicinal purposes.In this respect, the United States is actually falling behind other countries, as some, like Uruguay, earn the record for being the first country to legalize marijuana at the federal level. However, America’s neighbor to the north, Canada, is the first First World nation to do the same thing, legalizing the substance for recreational use on a national scale and subsequently creating a whole new market for businesses in the United States, free from any concerns about state-level legality, due to the nationwide scale of its marijuana status.A Market That Was Always ThereIn the same way that making alcohol an illegal substance didn’t stop alcohol consumption, the same has been true for decades regarding marijuana use. It was always a profitable market, but because it was an illegal substance, all the profits were unlawful, taxes weren’t declared, and, perhaps most dangerous of all, there was no regulation, no safety standards, and no consumer protection for the people that bought and consumed marijuana.Now, that is all changing. Similar to how Canada is now introducing safety protocols, substance regulations, and proper retail channels and taxation for the sale of marijuana, different states within America now also have these decisions to wrestle with, depending on the legal status and availability of marijuana in that state. However, the one thing that doesn’t change is that, legal or not, there has always been a marijuana market, and that market was more than willing to spend money on the product, whether it was permitted or not.The real change then is that now that marijuana consumption is legal either recreationally, medicinally, or both, this doesn’t just liberate the existing market that was already buying and consuming the product. There is an entirely new market of curious users who no longer have to worry about the legal consequences of marijuana consumption, meaning that those going into the business of providing for marijuana smokers and other consumers have the rare opportunity to “get in on the ground floor” of a new market and industry that does not yet have any established major players, and affords all comers the opportunity to take that position.An Evolving MarketWhile there has always been a market for marijuana smokers, the format for usage and consumption of marijuana has changed, in addition to the demographics within the market itself. Marijuana is no longer exclusively a plant product that is smoked. Other forms of consumption are now available that appeal to different demographics of users, especially those concerned with the health effects of smoke inhalation. This medical risk remains with smoking marijuana, even if it is no longer tobacco and nicotine inhaled.OilsThanks to access to modern and legal distillation and filtration technologies, it is now feasible to create marijuana-based oils. Due to the laboratory-based techniques at play here, with proper distillation, this is a purer, more potent version of the usual natural product, which has implications for recreational and medicinal usage.However, as an oil, marijuana can now be dispensed in various liquids, such as tea, or taken orally. In some cases, the oil can even be applied topically.EdiblesAnother major change in the marijuana market is the introduction of edibles. Besides smoking, marijuana mixed into baked goods, such as brownies, was another popular form of consumption, as the effects of marijuana differed in length and intensity when digested and metabolized rather than inhaled.However, those ingested forms of marijuana were typically homemade attempts, making the precise measurement of dosage and purity of the substance highly questionable. Modern edibles come in various forms, from jelly candies to chocolate to even capsules, tablets, and beverages. All of this is now regulated and subject to consumer safety laws.VapingAnd of course, in the same way traditional cigarettes have been replaced with vaporizers, or “e-cigarettes,” the same has happened with marijuana smoking. The distilled oil is used instead, so “smokers” are inhaling vapor, or steam, not burned particles, which can have the same effect on the lungs as cigarette smoke.New ConsumersThe legalization of marijuana for both recreational and medicinal use has always created new markets for marijuana smoking, especially when consumption is not through smoking. Some of the new customers for marijuana consumption include:Senior CitizensAlthough some seniors may be familiar with marijuana smoking as an illegal recreational activity, many are now turning to CBD, or cannabidiol, the component of marijuana that acts as an anti-inflammatory. CBD is 100% natural and has no psychedelic effects like other active components of marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. Because of this, it has been effectively used to treat the pain of conditions such as arthritis that involve muscle inflammation.Pet OwnersCBD is also an effective medication for pets; even the American Kennel Club officially endorsed CBD as an effective treatment for some canine conditions. Both dogs and cats benefit from the intake of CBD for stress reduction if they suffer from anxiety or pain management, similar to senior citizens for muscle inflammation. However, it can also be given to pets for digestion issues, as sometimes digestive tract inflammation can lead to illness.TherapyBefore legalization, marijuana, like alcohol and cigarettes, had often been used recreationally to relax. However, the THC and CBD components of marijuana are proving to have viable therapeutic value for people with PTSD, anxiety disorders, and even chronic depression. Depending on a person's condition, either CBD or a CBD/THC regimen can help reduce stress and manage some aspects of mental illness or traumatic conditions.Sexual EnhancementUnlike other substances, such as alcohol, marijuana has no chemical reactions that may impair sexual performance. In many cases, especially with women, the aphrodisiac effects of marijuana are enhanced by anti-inflammatory effects, which can ease the physical discomfort that may arise from sex. As a result, marijuana is rapidly gaining popularity among couples to enhance sexual activity.Reaching Out To Marijuana SmokersSprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has listings for marijuana smokers throughout the United States. The listings are comprehensive enough for national marketing strategies but can also be scoped down to a specific region of the country, such as only the Pacific coast. It’s also possible to focus on a single state, like Oregon, or even a specific neighborhood in a town or city, only marijuana smokers in Buckman, Portland. Demographic breakdowns can also be provided, using metrics like ethnicity, religious affiliation, and financial ranking.Contact details can be requested in multiple formats. Physical mailing addresses are available for direct mail campaigns, with email addresses for digital marketing needs. Telemarketing gets home or business phone numbers, and cell phone numbers are provided for SMS/text-based marketing.Manage Your CampaignSome businesses may be actively interested in overseeing and managing a direct mail campaign. However, there may also be a reluctance to take the reins due to a lack of experience in this area. There are turnkey direct mail solutions available to help with this.This special, guided service takes clients through each phase of a direct mail campaign. It starts at the planning phase as clients are introduced to the concept and design stage, coming up with ideas, and solidifying those into a strategy and prototypes. Then it moves to the manufacturing and printing phase, where the required materials are gathered and then constructed or printed for the campaign. Finally, the materials are distributed using the requested lists. Everything happens under one roof, eliminating the normal requirement to source and vet different vendors for the different stages.If you’re interested in databases for marijuana smokers around the United States, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing . When you work with us, you support an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran.