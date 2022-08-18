Carver, Captains, and End 68 Hours Team Up To End Children’s Hunger

MENTOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carver Financial Services, Inc. will be teaming up with the Lake County Captains in hosting their 33rd annual food drive and client appreciation event at Classic Park in Eastlake on August 26th. All food will be donated to End 68 Hours of Hunger Lake County.

“We are so grateful to be chosen as the recipients of the Carver Financial Client Appreciation Event! End 68 Hours of Hunger is entering its eighth year of feeding school children in Lake County. The organization relies entirely on food and monetary donations, and the donations that we receive from this event are always so generous! Randy Carver and his staff continue to go above and beyond for the kids in Lake County,” stated Meredith, their Program Coordinator.

End 68 Hours of Hunger is a local charity that has committed to raising funds and collecting food to confront the approximately 68 hours of hunger that some school children experience between the free lunch they receive in school Friday afternoon and the free breakfast they receive in school Monday morning.

Childhood food insecurity is a national problem, it occurs when children receive insufficient food and in many cases missing meals entirely. After a while, these children also experience “fear of hunger” that affects their behavior as much as physical hunger affects their bodies. There are more than 16 million food insecure children in America today.

Since 1988, Randy Carver, the President of Carver Financial Services Inc. and Registered Principal of Raymond James Financial Services Inc. has held an annual client appreciation event and asked the hundreds who have attended to bring non-perishable food items.

Since its inception it’s estimated that more than 200,000 meals worth of food has been donated to needy families in Lake County.

“With higher inflation many families are challenged with food insecurity. Our annual food drive is a way in which we can help serve children and their families in Lake County, as well as to the community as a whole,” commented Carver.

The Lake County Captains have played host to this annual event which will be held on August 26th. If people have questions about End 68 Hours of Hunger or are interested in supporting them they can reach out to Meredith Everett at (440) 552-5477 or by email at LakeCountyOH@end68hoursofhunger.org.

Carver Financial Services and Randy Carver have been recognized for their philanthropic efforts by the United States Congress, United States Senate, State of Ohio Congress, State of Ohio Senate and the Governor of Ohio, among others.

ABOUT CARVER FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.

Since 1990, Carver Financial Services Inc. has been helping clients in Lake County and around the world enhance and maintain their standard of living while simplifying their lives. Randy Carver and his team manage more than $2.2 billion in assets as of December 2021, providing comprehensive financial planning with a focus on retirement income and rollovers. You can reach Randy and his team at 440-974-0808 or carverfinancialservices@raymondjames.com. Visit us on the web at carverfinancialservices.com.

Carver Financial Services Inc. offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. and Carver Financial Services Inc. Carver Financial Services is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services Inc.

