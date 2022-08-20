Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Critical Analysis with Expert Opinion | Allied Market Research

Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Lonza, Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd, Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH, JRS PHARMA, BIOMEVA GmbH, ProBioGen, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc., TOYOBO CO., LTD., Samsung BioLogics.

A contract manufacturing organization (CMO) is an organization that serves other companies in the pharmaceutical industry on a contract basis to provide comprehensive services for new drug developments through drug manufacturing. This helps the major pharmaceutical companies to outsource those aspects of the business which allow major companies to focus on drug discovery and drug marketing.

A contract research organization (CRO) is an organization that provides support to the pharmaceutical, biotechnological, and medical device industries in the form of research services which are on contract basis. Contract research organization provide services such as biopharmaceutical development, biological assay development, commercialization, preclinical research, clinical trials, and pharmacovigilance.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19.

Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market by Key Players: Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Lonza, Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd, Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH, JRS PHARMA, BIOMEVA GmbH, ProBioGen, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc., TOYOBO CO., LTD., Samsung BioLogics

Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market By Product: Biologics and Biosimilars

Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market By Source: Mammalian and Non-Mammalian

Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market By Service Type: Contract Manufacturing and Contract Research

