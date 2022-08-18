Motive VR Training Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry leading virtual reality (VR) training platform, Motive.io, has launched in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Now enterprises using AWS can purchase the entire Motive VR Training Platform directly in AWS Marketplace.

“Our availability in AWS Marketplace gives flexibility and choice to organizations looking for new software. For the first time, this now includes a leading edge VR training platform. We’re excited to provide potential customers with the opportunity to purchase our platform with greater ease,” says Ryan Chapman, CEO of Motive.

Customers who purchase the Motive VR Training Platform in AWS Marketplace can be confident in Motive’s ability to perform on safe and secure AWS servers. Motive handles customer data through the Motive Cloud, allowing for hosting options on our secure AWS servers. Earlier this month, Motive proved its commitment to customer security through obtaining SOC 2 Type II compliance.

The Motive VR Training Platform includes a complete toolkit to create, edit, and deploy VR training content, allowing organizations to take advantage of VR training with ease. Organizations can also track, measure, and analyze important training data through the platform. The platform is perfect for learning and development, innovation, and extended reality (XR) teams looking to level up their training programs.

Motive is proud to be the VR training platform of choice for many Fortune 500 companies.

To learn more, please visit Motive’s AWS Marketplace listing here.

About Motive.io: Motive.io is an industry leader in providing immersive training solutions for enterprise. The platform enables training teams to take control over the creation, editing, and deployment of their own immersive 3D training scenarios. Motive.io offers the most comprehensive, easy-to-use and scalable VR training toolkit available on the market. Visit www.motive.io to learn more.

 


