Albury-Wodonga campus offers Education

Secondary school students and those keen to explore further study will be welcomed to La Trobe’s Albury-Wodonga Campus Open Day on Sunday 21 August to find out more about the new Bachelor of Education offering, as well as a wide range of other courses.

La Trobe Albury-Wodonga Head of Campus Dr Guinever Threlkeld said from 2023 students will have an opportunity to train as Early Childhood, Primary or Secondary teachers at La Trobe in Albury-Wodonga, helping fill a critical gap in the region’s workforce.

“This is the first time we have offered undergraduate Education courses in Albury-Wodonga, so this is really significant for our local students who will no longer have to move away to gain their teaching qualification,” Dr Threlkeld said.

“This is a very exciting step that will make a real difference to our local communities, attracting more local students into teaching and helping to address the teacher shortages we are experiencing in regional Australia.”

Dean of La Trobe’s School of Education, Professor Joanna Barbousas, said the introduction of the Bachelor of Education program in Albury-Wodonga will give students the choice to specialise in Early Childhood and Primary, Primary or Secondary school teaching, as well as offering other pathways into teaching such as Diploma and Associate Degree, without having to move away.

“We know there is a growing demand for more teachers in regional Australia, and that students are keen to study and work in their local communities,” Professor Barbousas said.

“Offering students in Albury-Wodonga the opportunity to study where they live – and undertake placements in local schools – means they are more likely to stay in the local community and help educate the next generation of young people.”

Dr Threlkeld said she was looking forward to welcoming people to the campus for Open Day, and helping prospective students find the right course for them.

“We offer a wide variety of courses at our campus – as well as flexible study options – and we support both school leavers and those wanting to change careers or return to study,” Dr Threlkeld said.

“We have a strong reputation locally for our career-ready graduates in areas such as nursing, with La Trobe-trained healthcare professionals responding to critical workforce needs in the region.

Whatever your background or your career ambitions, we can help you gain the skills and experience you need for your career, and can support you to secure an early conditional offer through the University’s Aspire Program,” Dr Threlkeld said.

The Albury-Wodonga Campus Open Day will be held from 9.30am – 1pm on Sunday 21 August. To register and for more information visit La Trobe’s website.

Highlights of Open Day

Information on the new Bachelor of Education program enabling Albury-Wodonga students to study to become Early Childhood and Primary teachers, Primary teachers or Secondary teachers, helping to address critical workforce shortages in local childcare centres and schools

Opportunity to learn about different pathways into a teaching career, including Diploma and Associate Degrees

Students can find out about courses in a wide range of areas, including nursing, social work and psychology

Students seeking certainty in their final years of school will have an opportunity to discover new pathways into studying at La Trobe, including the University’s early conditional offer program, Aspire

Open Day gives prospective students a real feel for the campus, opportunities to meet University staff and find out more about university life, including student support and accommodation

Visitors can find out more about scholarships such as the Regional Benefits Program, the Indigenous Accommodation Scholarship and more

COVID-safe measures will be in place, with free masks available, physical distancing and many activities held outside.

Image: La Trobe Albury-Wodonga Head of Campus, Dr Guinever Threlkeld and Executive Principal Wodonga Senior Secondary College, Vern Hilditch

Media contact: Anna Knight – a.knight@latrobe.edu.au, 0481 383 817