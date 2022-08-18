Body Contouring Devices Market To HIT $3,446 Million by 2025

Body contouring devices market was valued at $933 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,446 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.7% from 2018 to 2025

As CoolSculpting is one of the world's most powerful fat freezing technologies, it can get rid of stubborn fat bulges better than any other non-invasive treatment. Ideal for: Men with greater pockets of fat to sculpt, or those with an above-average BMI.

The global body contouring devices market was valued at $933 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,446 million at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Body contouring devices have gained a substantial market share in recent years due to rise in obesity globally. In addition, surge in esthetic consciousness across the globe is another major factor that in turn has fueled the use of body contouring devices. Furthermore, untapped potential in the emerging markets in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to boost the market growth in the future.

Increase in obesity worldwide, rise in aesthetic consciousness, and advancements in the field of body contouring facilitate the growth in the market. However, high cost related to body contouring procedures restrains market growth. On the other hand, the increase in medical tourism and untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities.

Key findings of the Body Contouring Devices Market:

The minimally invasive devices segment accounted for one-third share of the global body contouring devices market in 2017.

The skin tightening segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

The hospital & clinic segment accounted for around two-thirds share of the global body contouring devices market in 2017.

Europe accounted for more than one-fourth share of the global market in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities from 2017 to 2025.

The report segments the global body contouring devices market into product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, non-invasive devices contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and would grow at the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to its ability to offer lesser risk and pain as compared to traditional surgical devices and procedures. Based on application, skin tightening application held the major share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 18.3% from 2018 to 2025.

The factor that drives the growth of the body contouring devices market includes rise in obesity among people worldwide. In addition, surge in esthetic consciousness across the globe and advancements in the field of body contouring are some of the other factors that fuel the market growth. However, high cost associated with the procedures is expected to impede the growth of the market. Conversely, rise in medical tourism coupled with surge in adoption of body contouring and high market potential in untapped emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

End users analyzed in the research include hospitals & clinics, medical spas, and laboratories. Hospitals & clinics contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and will dominate throughout the forecast period, owing to the availability of certified staff & physicians. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 19.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in obesity in different countries of the region and surge in demand for body shaping devices among men in South Korea.

Leading market players analyzed in the report include Allergan plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hologic, Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Erchonia Corporation, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Cutera, Inc., InMode Aesthetic Solutions, Sciton, Inc., and El.En. S.p.A. (Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH).

