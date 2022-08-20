Brazil Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Outlook 2021: Big Changes to Have Big Boom

Brazil Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Brazil Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are 3M Company, Amann Girrbach Ag, Danaher Corporation, Dental Wings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann Ag, Ivoclar Vivadent Ag, Planmeca Oy, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Zirkonzahn Gmbh.

CAD/CAM technology is used in digital dentistry to design and manufacture dental prosthetics. Variety of dental prosthetics such as crowns, crown lays, veneers, inlays & onlays, fixed bridges, dental implant restorations, dentures, orthodontics, and full-mouth reconstruction can be manufactures with the help of CAD/CAM. The use of CAD/CAM in dentistry ensures sufficient strength of restorations, maintains natural appearance, and increases the accuracy and speed of creating tooth restorations.

The Brazilian market is driven by accelerated incidence of tooth loss, growth in edentulous and geriatric population, benefits of dental CAD/CAM-based restorations in comparison to dental lab restorations, and rise in technological advancements in dental CAD/CAM systems. However, high cost of CAD/CAM systems, high maintenance costs, and limited reimbursements impede this market growth. Conversely, rapid increase in demand for dental cosmetic surgeries in Brazil is expected to provide several opportunities for key market players during the forecast period.

The dental CAD/CAM systems segment is expected to maintain its dominant position during the analysis period due to its increased adoption in Brazil. This is due to increased benefits offered by CAD/CAM systems over dental lab restorations, such as complete accuracy of shape, less chair time, intraoral 3-D scanning, and improved aesthetics.

Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market by Key Players: 3M Company, Amann Girrbach Ag, Danaher Corporation, Dental Wings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann Ag, Ivoclar Vivadent Ag, Planmeca Oy, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Zirkonzahn Gmbh.

Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market By Product: CAD/CAM Systems, and CAD/CAM Materials (Glass Ceramics, Alumina-based Ceramics, Lithium Disilicate, and Zirconia)

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

