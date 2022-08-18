Xplorer Maps Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Auction of Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Map to help Restore Rail to Region
Auction of custom Xplorer Map creates public interest in a Passenger Rail Renaissance, restoring and expanding passenger rail to southern Montana and beyond
This fine art piece beautifully reflects the great expanse and significance of the greater northwest and will generate public interest in expanding passenger rail in Southern Montana and beyond.”MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xplorer Maps (XM) journey began more than a decade ago with two brothers—a talented, globe-trotting artist and an entrepreneurial geography buff—who had a mission to create hand-drawn, antique-style maps of national parks and travel destinations that would make lasting and meaningful connections between people and place worldwide.
— Dave Strohmaier,Chairman of the BSPRA
But Chris and Greg Robitaille were looking for more. The family-owned business wanted to form partnerships with organizations whose mission is aligned with connecting people and place and where their fine art lends itself naturally. Xplorer Maps dedicates at least one of the six maps it releases each year to working and collaborating with a Montana non-profit. And the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA) was fortunate for its chance encounter at the Missoula-Made Fair which led to its selection.
BSPRA's Dan Bucks attended the Fair in December. “Dan stumbled upon our booth and started speaking with my wife, Julie, who immediately knew I would want to meet him, " said owner Greg Robitaille. "I'm always interested in unique Montana-based stories and Julie knows a compelling story when she hears one! I quickly learned how passionate and earnest Dan was in his enthusiasm for rail, the project... and quite frankly, Xplorer Maps. The map is the result of a rewarding collaboration; combining original artwork, unique story-telling, and philanthropy with a shared vision for passenger rail in the greater northwest."
As creators of the world’s finest hand-drawn maps, Xplorer's artistic process usually takes 12-18 months from “concept to completion”. “Never before has XM turned a discussion into a map in this short of a time frame, seven months. Actual artwork takes about six weeks once everything has been decided upon; scale, scope, design, layout,” explained Chris Robitaille. XM and BSPRA spent months massaging content; discussing details; and making sure the contents for the rail map were exactly what the Authority wanted.
“We believe that this fine art piece beautifully reflects the great expanse and significance of the greater northwest and will generate public interest in expanding passenger rail in Southern Montana, the greater northwest and beyond. We are so grateful for the generosity of XM, Chris and Greg Robitaille" says Dave Strohmaier,Chairman of the BSPRA.
The original artwork has been donated for the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority auction runs through August 23rd at the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit. For details on the auction and bidding visit: https://e.givesmart.com/events/rS9/
Greater Northwest Passenger Rail map can be viewed here: https://e.givesmart.com/events/rS9/i/_All/io9Z/
Greater Northwest Rail Original Artwork. Signed by artist Chris Robitaille.
This collaborative partnership with the Big Sky Rail Passenger Authority is a "first of its kind" for Xplorer Maps. The signed original artwork was rendered using the finest pen and ink brushes and finished with multiple watercolor washes layered throughout the process. From conception to completion, the artwork took approximately 3-4 months. Every line, letter, icon, and detail is drawn entirely by hand and is unique and original to this new map.
Framed
Size: 24x18
Museum Glass
Shipping Included
About Xplorer Maps: Xplorer Maps is a registered Made in Montana business that uses exclusively 100% post-consumer content paper produced with 100% green energy and chlorine-free soy-based inks. Since they began 10 years ago, Xplorer Maps has donated more than $100,000 to 37 different organizations dedicated to the education and conservation of our Public Lands. To commemorate their 10th year of business in Montana, they are supporting efforts to restore passenger rail through the auction of the “Greater Northwest Passenger Rail” map. Learn more at www.xplorermaps.com.
About Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA): Passenger Rail Service through Southern Montana ended 42 years ago and Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority believes that together, we can bring it back. The Authority was formed to re-establish safe, reliable, and sustainable passenger rail service across southern Montana and is comprised of 18 member counties along what is known as the North Coast Hiawatha Route and also includes three tribal councils, Amtrak, Montana Department of Transportation and BNSF Railway. Learn more at https://www.bigskyrail.org.
BSPRA is serving as host of the inaugural Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit, Billings, MT, August 22-23, 2022. https://gnwprs.org/
