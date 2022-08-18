RecipeLion Magazine Publishes New European Culinary Tour Issue

RecipeLion's September/October 2022 issue takes readers on a culinary adventure through six countries with 36 European-inspired recipes.

HINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Gardening Network has released their September/October 2022 issue of RecipeLion Magazine, which includes 36 European-inspired recipes from six countries.

These recipes take advantage of fresh vegetables, herbs, spices, and meats to give readers a sampling of traditional and modern recipes from Italy, Spain, France, Greece, Germany, and England.

Editor and Publisher Kim Mateus points out that readers can, "Enjoy breakfast at a Parisian cafe, relax for a light lunch overlooking the Mediterranean in Barcelona, and sit down for dinner and dessert in the Italian countryside, all without leaving home."

This issue of RecipeLion Magazine begins with recipes from Italy, including an Italian Wedding Soup that's good for any occasion, with its abundantly rich flavors of fresh greens and savory broth.

Then readers and home cooks can explore classic Spanish tapas like the Blistered Shishito Peppers with Sriracha Crema, the complex flavors of a French Three-Cheese Soufflé, or a creamy and tangy Greek Yogurt Chicken and Cremini Mushroom and Rice Casserole.

The issue closes with classic comfort food recipes from Germany and England. The German Noodle Kugel is simple and filling, with hints of sweetness, while the English Classic Shepherd's Pie Casserole is meaty, cheesy, savory, and healthy.

Some of the additional recipes in this issue include:

Authentic Italian Pizza Sauce: Direct from Florence, Italy , comes this easy-to-make authentic Italian pizza sauce recipe that allows home cooks to quickly whip out a pizza for lunch or dinner on almost a moment's notice!

, comes this easy-to-make authentic Italian pizza sauce recipe that allows home cooks to quickly whip out a pizza for lunch or dinner on almost a moment's notice! Cucumber Gazpacho: Gardeners with a bountiful harvest of tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, scallions, and cucumbers, won't go wrong with this classic chilled soup that's as healthy as it is delicious.

Classic French Madeleines: These light and airy sponge cakes are a simple and elegant dessert, and go perfectly with a cup of tea or coffee.

German Apple Pancake: The deep flavors of apple pie and the sweet goodness of pancakes come together beautifully in this recipe. The nutmeg, cinnamon, brown sugar, and apple give the recipe the flavors of apple pie, while the eggs, milk, and flour make it more like a giant pancake.

The September/October 2022 issue of RecipeLion Magazine offers readers 36 recipes that explore home-cooking traditions across Europe. From tasty breakfast scones to simple, hearty meals to rich desserts, these recipes are an easy way for readers to travel the world from the comfort of their own kitchen.

View the September/October 2022 issue of RecipeLion Magazine now.

About RecipeLion Magazine: RecipeLion Magazine is all about creating and adapting recipes so even the busiest cooks can successfully make tasty and delicious dinners. All recipes are guaranteed to be family-friendly, tested for ease of preparation, tested to ensure deliciousness, and guaranteed to include readily available ingredients.

About Food Gardening Network: Food Gardening Network was founded by home food gardeners and for home food gardeners—the mission is to serve gardeners with tips, tools, advice, and recipes for growing and enjoying good food at home. During the Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020, it became apparent that home food gardening would grow beyond a hobby for many home gardeners. Food Gardening Network launched in January of 2021 as an all-encompassing resource for gardeners of all skill levels, with in-depth articles on planning, planting, maintaining, and harvesting home garden crops. Food Gardening Network also includes easy-to-prepare recipes so home gardeners can enjoy the fruits of their labors in delicious, creative ways.

