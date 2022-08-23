SmartBean Helps Small Businesses With Expert Bookkeeping Services and Tips
All eyes are on the small-business-oriented bookkeeping company SmartBean® as it continues to provide local businesses the chance to simplify their finances
[Running a small business] takes intelligence, resilience, tremendous self-awareness, and guts. My dream is to create services that will make entrepreneurs achieve more in life"

Through excellent bookkeeping and the knowledge of its founders, SmartBean® hopes to make a difference in the lives of micro and small businesses everywhere.
In addition to offering expert financial services, the Tustin, California, bookkeeping assistance company recently put forth an article about the basics of bookkeeping called What Does A Bookkeeper Do? A Guide For Small Business Owners, from its financial experts.
But this bookkeeping company is transcending geographic location for small businesses nationwide.
As such, the financial company aims to extend its reach to help microbusinesses and small businesses thrive by offering knowledge, empathy, and financial expertise.
What Is SmartBean®?
“SmartBean® offers small businesses a chance to monitor and balance their books effectively,” says CEO and founder Lisa Nguyen.
But public bookkeeper and self-appointed ‘Boss Bean’ at SmartBean®, Lisa Nguyen, is more than just the financial face and CEO of the company. She understands the small business mindset and what it takes to rise above adversity.
“I have worked for small businesses, invested in small businesses, and have owned my own small business. I have tremendous respect and empathy for small business entrepreneurs.”
And indeed, Lisa Nguyen uses that expertise to fuel SmartBean® into becoming a solid financial resource for small businesses. Working in finance for over 20 years, Nguyen has built a reservoir of compassion, expertise, and financial bona fides to help small businesses everywhere.
“[Running a small business] takes intelligence, resilience, tremendous self-awareness, and guts to start and build a viable business. My dream is to create products and services that will make intrepid entrepreneurs smile more, love more, and achieve more from life.”
Learning About Small Business Bookkeeping With Lisa Nguyen and SmartBean®
In the article, the SmartBean® team addresses some of the most effective ways a bookkeeper functions. And, as an extension, how small business bookkeeping is essential to financial success.
Bookkeepers, the SmartBean® team states, have a few key responsibilities.
“Bookkeepers manage the business’s general ledger, a complete and comprehensive record of its accounts and activities, which later provides the data for monthly, quarterly, annual, or cumulative financial reports, e.g., balance sheets.”
And while bookkeepers can choose old-fashioned pen and paper to perform their duties, financial experts use up-to-date software to make things run more smoothly these days.
“Most [bookeepers] now use accounting software, like QuickBooks® or Xero, for this purpose, as it’s often more efficient.”
Likewise, small business bookkeepers post debit and credits.
“Bookkeepers – via double-entry bookkeeping – ensure each financial transaction is registered and accounted for…down to the penny.”
Is A Bookkeeper An Accountant? SmartBean® Shares All
To those not in the know, the titles of accountant vs. bookkeeper constantly pop up. In fact, many use the terms interchangeably. However, says SmartBean® VP of Sales Victor Constantino, bookkeepers and accountants have very distinct differences.
“A bookkeeper performs a more administrative role,” says Constantino.
“[Bookkeepers are] in the trenches every day: recording transactions, maintaining a cash receipts journal, preparing bank statements. Accordingly, they often intimately understand a business’s financial operations.”
Indeed, these professionals are a small business’s resident financial experts, keeping business owners aware of expenses, costs, and more.
Offering a simple yet effective analogy to illustrate the difference between a bookkeeper and an accountant, Constantino states:
“Consider their sous chefs to accountants; they gather and organize ingredients.”
On the other hand, Constantino states, that accountants have a different role within the hierarchy of a small business and how finances work.
“An accountant functions more as an advisor. They review statements prepared by a bookkeeper and offer insights they deduce from those reports. Their training and experience provide owners with a better understanding of how their small business is performing…and why.”
Bookkeeping, The SmartBean® Way
While intrepid business owners may want to, understandably, take on multiple roles in business planning, sometimes leaving responsibilities to the bookkeeping experts is a sound strategy.
SmartBean® takes all the financial pressure off small business owners by taking the reins early on. Small business owners meet with a designated SmartBean® bookkeeper to talk about finances.
Creating a fruitful partnership between client and bookkeeper is a profoundly significant business practice Lisa Nguyen and the SmartBean® financial professionals take to heart. It’s a long-term goal and a consistent business ethos upon which SmartBean® was built.
After developing a good rapport with a bookkeeping expert, business owners give the SmartBean® team members access to various accounts, like PayPal, bank, and credit card statements.
With that crucial financial information, the SmartBean® team ensures everything is in order. The SmartBean® team begins to craft helpful, easy-to-understand graphs, charts, and reports that keep the business owner in the loop the entire time.
With no account commingling, fast reconciliation services, and help categorizing important financial categories, these bookkeeping experts ensure small business owners can sleep easy.
Making Things Easy With SmartBean®
Using the SmartBean® services ensures that micro and small business owners have an invaluable financial ally to get everything they need.
“Again, as a small business, you shouldn't have to go it alone with bookkeeping and finances.”
Being an ally is important to Lisa Nguyen and the SmartBean® team. Harkening back to her financial roots and experience with small businesses over the years, Nguyen emphasizes the essential nature of these bookkeeping services and tips.
“The experts at SmartBean® are eager to assist small businesses and companies in setting finances in order. At SmartBean®, we want to see the small businesses we love thrive and succeed in their industries.”
More About SmartBean®
Founded in 2018, SmartBean® is an accurate, reliable daily bookkeeping service for small businesses.
Focusing on micro and small businesses, SmartBean® aims to prop up business owners, allowing them to focus on serving their customers and leaving finances up to the bookkeeping experts.
For more information about SmartBean®, visit the official site.
