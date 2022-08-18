Submit Release
Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Partially Open the New Division Street Bridge

By Friday morning, August 19, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will partially reopen the new Division Street Bridge over Route 4 in East Greenwich, shifting eastbound traffic on to the new structure.

The traffic change allows RIDOT to continue construction before it can shift westbound traffic to the new bridge. That is expected to happen in approximately two weeks.

RIDOT's $22.9 million project is replacing the 55-year-old bridge, which carries 14,000 vehicles per day and is a vital link for many residents and businesses in East Greenwich and Warwick. It was only one rating point away from becoming structurally deficient and had to be replaced.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Division Street Bridge was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, while working to protect the environment. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

