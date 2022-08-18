Kennected Reports on One of Their Case Studies: $1 Million in Revenue for Tidal After Using Their Software

/EIN News/ -- Indianapolis, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

Kennected, a company that offers an SaaS-based marketing software, is pleased to announce that Tidal generated $1 million dollars in revenue with Kennected after using their lead flow software. It was in 2021 when Tidal, which is now part of SELLX, was founded and when they began to use the Kennected funnel lead generation software. Steve Schmidt, CEO of Tidal, said, “In 2021 our company was founded. And on the backbone, of using Kennected we had 58 meetings in 2 months. which resulted in $1 million dollars in closed revenue. That is a real statistic.”

Steve Schmidt also noted that the Kennected team is very supportive and permits their reps to engage with meaningful content on LinkedIn, while Kennected is working in the backend. And it is possible to check on what is happening by taking a look at the dashboard and observe how effective the Kennected tool is.

Stephen Twomey, Chief Marketing Officer of Kennected, says, “It means the world to us to get these testimonials. Knowing that we directly impact the lives of men and women who are working so hard to grow their companies and them selves, gives us more inspiration to keep innovating our tech stack. At the heart of Kennected, is the ability to give people their time back. We leverage technology so people can get more done in less time. As a sales enablement platform, we value helping people make connections, in an authentic and tangible way.”

The Kennected lead generation software leverages the features of LinkedIn to automate the process of generating leads. This is done by using updates or shorter posts that are often referred to by a lot of people and what the software tool does is to optimize the number of engagements. This technique has been observed to be much more effective on LinkedIn, compare to other social networks because the LinkedIn algorithm has a much slower decay, which means that posts stay longer on LinkedIn.

Using the Kennected software, Tidal leveraged bulk messaging sending on LinkedIn. This bulk messaging tool allows the user to send personalized messages on LinkedIn to either new or current connections. This tool helps to synchronize LinkedIn activities, such as posting, tracking performances, automating replies, sending out connection requests, and developing a loyal following. LinkedIn actually makes it easy to send bulk messages. This is because for a single message created on LinkedIn, it is possible to add up to 50 connections. And to send more than 50, a LinkedIn automation tool like Kennected will be needed. And it is vital to choose the right LinkedIn automation tool because LinkedIn disapproves of automation. Getting it wrong can result into one’s account getting restricted.

In addition, the Kennected lead generation tool for LinkedIn allows for custom targeting and messaging through the curation provided by a Kennected specialist, which can boost conversion rates. This specialist will work with the customer on curating three ideal target searches. This will hyper-target the client’s ideal audience. The specialist will then fully build three sequences for messaging. And the specialist will also look for three LinkedIn groups where the client’s target audience are present so that they can be targeted using a messaging sequence.

Started in 2018, Kennected is a software as a service (SaaS) company that creates and provides tools for lead generation, automation, and education in order to simplify the marketing efforts of business owners and entrepreneurs. One example is their Lead Flow Mastery education platform that teaches LinkedIn mastery to entrepreneurs and business owners, including copywriting, personal branding, building relationships, and how to employ their revolutionary marketing software. They have also focused on automating the prospecting and outreach task by LinkedIn automation. And they are providing help to several companies of various sizes to generate leads that will later become their customers with the ultimate result of increasing their revenue.

Those who would like to learn more about the LinkedIn enterprise sales tool and how Tidal used custom messaging and targeting from Kennected can check out the Kennected website, or contact them through the telephone.

