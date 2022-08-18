Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Is Projected To Garner $22,16 Billion By 2027 (CAGR of 6.0%)

Increase in incidences of kidney diseases, issues associated with kidney transplants, and surge in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Type (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis), Dialysis Site (Hospitals, Clinics & Dialysis Centers, and Home Dialysis), Modality (Conventional and Daily), and Product (Devices and Consumables): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis industry was estimated at $15.68 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $22.16 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities -

Increase in incidences of kidney diseases, issues associated with kidney transplants, and surge in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases drive the growth of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. On the other hand, complications in dialysis treatment and reimbursement policy concerns in emerging nations impede the growth to some extent. However, shift in preference of patients for home hemodialysis and rise in improved market strategies by key players are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis is the most popular and preferred form of treatment for chronic renal diseases and kidney failures as compared to kidney transplantation. On the contrary, factors, such as non-eligibility of patients suffering from heart or liver disease for kidney transplantation, rise in incidences of kidney failures, growth in number of ESRD patients, increase in occurrences of diabetes, surge in funding for development of new products with advanced technology, and lack of matching donors for kidney transplantation are expected to propel growth of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness about kidney diseases, complications associated with hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, and reduction in reimbursements for dialysis across developing nations are expected to obstruct the market growth. The peritoneal dialysis segment is predicted to grow at the highest rate and offer beneficial opportunities for market players. Peritoneal dialysis is preferred over hemodialysis, owing to advantages it offers, such as low number of clinical visits, negligible usage of needles, and easy-to-use machinery, which boosts the segment growth.

Covid-19 scenario-

♦ The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market has not been much affected by the outbreak of covid-19, since the rules and regulations pertaining to pandemic have not been imposed on the healthcare sector.

♦ However, major surgeries such as kidney transplants were postponed during the first phase of the lockdown, thereby influencing the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market to certain extent.

The consumables segment to dominate during the forecast period-

Based on product, the consumables segment accounted for 92% of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market revenue in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is because these products are used frequently and they constantly need to be replaced with new ones.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2019, garnering more than two-fifths of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. The same region would also register the fastest CAGR of 7.2% by 2027. Increase in cases of ESRD, CKDs, diabetes, and hypertension, coupled with surge in diagnosis rates in this region are estimated to drive the market growth.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

Nipro Corporation

B Braun Melsungen Ag

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Becton

Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

Cook Group

Angiodynamics Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Asahi Kasei Corp

