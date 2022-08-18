Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Chad

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Chad Adoum Dangai Nokour Guet.

Ambassador Adoum Dangai Nokour Guet presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state had a conversation with the ambassador.

Praising the level of political relations between the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev also said that close cooperation is carried out within international organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement, adding that the countries show mutual support for each other. In this regard, the head of state hailed Chad`s support for the extension of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.

President Ilham Aliyev lauded Chad`s support for Azerbaijan`s fair position in international organizations, and the fact that the country welcomed the liberation of Karabakh from occupation.

The head of state noted that during the occupation, Azerbaijan`s material and cultural monuments, cultural heritage related to the Islamic religion, and 65 mosques were razed to the ground by Armenia.

Taking into account the good level of the political relations, the Azerbaijani President expressed his confidence that economic and trade cooperation will also yield positive results.

The head of state recalled the visit of the representative of Chad – Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha to Azerbaijan, as well as his visit to liberated Shusha, and his recent meeting with him as part of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya.

Adoum Dangai Nokour Guet said that as an ambassador he will spare no effort in strengthening the bilateral relations. The ambassador said: “You are a person distinguished in the Islamic Ummah by your wise leadership and also by your approach in expanding cooperation and establishing collaboration on an even stronger foundation among all the countries belonging to this Ummah, the states which are bound together by bonds of brotherhood.”

Ambassador Adoum Dangai Nokour Guet pointed out that Azerbaijan`s humanitarian projects implemented in African countries as part of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are of great importance and highly appreciated it. The diplomat hailed the allocation of grants by Azerbaijan for students from the member countries of these organizations to study in the country.