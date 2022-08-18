Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market Size Worth USD 181.07 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market Size – USD 59.43 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.0%, Market Trends – The rapid growth in social media users.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing requirement for understanding consumer needs and market trends is propelling the growth of the market.

The Global Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market is forecasted to reach USD 181.07 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing requirement for understanding consumer needs and market trends are one of the major factors driving the market growth. Moreover, extensive adoption of smartphones, along with the popularity of the internet and social media, will also boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

Digital marketing can transform the ways to reach and engage the customers. One of the most significant benefits of digital marketing software is its cost-effectiveness to market the businesses. When it comes to traditional marketing, it is quite challenging for small and medium-sized enterprises with limited budgets to compete with large-sized enterprises. However, with affordable digital marketing tools and software, small businesses can get more for their marketing spend.

Digital marketing analytics is another tool in DMS that analyses the status of all the ongoing marketing activities of a firm. With the help of these tools, the companies can receive appropriate information regarding the validity of those activities in real-time. The software also records insights during the ongoing projects to improve future projects.

Key participants include Oracle Corporation; Adobe Systems Incorporated; SAP AG; IBM Corporation; Marketo, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; SAS Institute, Inc.; Salesforce.com, Inc.; Hewlett-Packard Enterprise; and Hubspot, Inc, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Among the types, interactive systems accounted for the largest market share of ~36% in the year 2018. The interactive systems provide the organizations with data regarding customer feedbacks and their tastes and preferences. With the rising trend of consumer-centric marketing, interactive systems are gaining traction among marketers.

• The services segment is forecasted to witness a higher growth rate of 15.7% during the forecast period. Digital marketing tools, along with Artificial Intelligence, enables marketers to overcome several difficulties by integrating these tools and software into their operational processes.

• The large-sized organizations account for a larger market share of ~63% in the year 2018, owing to the increasing investments on digital marketing software.

• The on-premises deployment type accounts for a larger market share of ~63% in the year 2018.

• The media and entertainment industry is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, attributed to the emergence of e-commerce, coupled with the growing popularity of social media platforms.

• With the increasing popularity of social media platforms, it is necessary for companies to invest in social media marketing. The recent statistics show that there are more than 2.6 billion active social media users.

• North America held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018, owing to rapid technological advancements and increasing government investments into the development of IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. Moreover, the presence of some of the leading players of the market in the region will also drive the growth of the market in the region.

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.