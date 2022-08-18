Africa and Middle East Sugarcane Syrup Market Business Opportunity And Future Growth Analysis Report 2023

Africa and Middle East sugarcane syrup market size was $1,864 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $2,074 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 1.8%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) dominated the Africa and Middle East sugarcane syrup market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the total revenue.

Sugarcane syrup, also known as cane syrup, is a thick, concentrated brown in color liquid formed by evaporating sugarcane juice while making sugar. Sugarcane syrup is extensively used as a natural sweetener by bakery, dairy, and processed food & beverage industries, and is also used to prepare medicines to improve their taste. It has high demand in households, owing to the associated health benefits such as blood purification, acidity control, and provides energy.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Tell 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4634

The key players operating in the sugarcane syrup market include Illovo Sugar (Pty) Ltd., Super Syrups, Tongaat Hulett, Atlanta Sugar SA (Pty) Ltd., Sunshine Sugar, FROZY EGYPT, Kenana Sugar Company, White Nile Sugar Company (WNSC) Co. Ltd., GM Sugar Uganda Limited, Kinyara Sugar Works Ltd., and Sango Bay Estates Limited.

Sugarcane syrup is used in the production of various bakery & confectionery products such as cookies, biscuits, and waffles, and as a flavoring agent for pancakes, bread rolls, and French toast. In addition, it finds a wide range of applications among households for making fruit toppings & concentrates, cooking, and glazing sauces.

Changes in consumer dynamics and rise in awareness towards health hazards associated with high sugar consumption are expected to fuel the demand for sugarcane syrup. Moreover, increase in number of food & beverages industries during the forecast period is anticipated to drive the growth of the sugarcane syrup market. However, poor transportation & distribution infrastructure for sugarcane syrup and increase in demand for alternate sweeteners hamper the growth of the market.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4634

In addition, rise in economic and ecological concerns hinder the growth of sugarcane syrup industry. On the contrary, surge in demand for organic sugarcane syrup among consumers and opportunity of productivity improvement are anticipated to create new opportunities for the market players.

Similar Reports:

Tebufenozide Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tebufenozide-market

Aloe Vera Juice Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aloe-vera-juice-market

Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sodium-bicarbonate-food-grade-market

Umeshu Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/umeshu-market

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.