Digital Pathology Market Size & Share Worth $1.89Bn, Globally, by 2028 Growing at 12.1% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The digital pathology market is expected to reach $1.89 billion by 2028 from $0.95 billion in 2022; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Digital Pathology Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by product, type, application, end user, and geography," the report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The growth of the digital pathology market is attributed to the rising adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency and growing applications of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics. However, the high cost of digital pathology systems and the shortage of skilled professionals to operate these systems may hinder the market growth.





Digital Pathology Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 0.95 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 1.89 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 226 No. Tables 197 No. of Charts & Figures 83 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Type, Application, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Digital Pathology Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Nikon Corporation; Perkin Elmer, Inc.; Indica Labs; 3DHISTECH Ltd.; Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Visiopharm A/S; Glencoe Software, Inc.; and Danaher Corporation are among the leading companies in the digital pathology market. The market is anticipated to flourish with the development of new innovative products by market players.





In October 2021, Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched its next-generation digital pathology solution—IntelliSite—to assist pathologists in diagnosing and creating care pathways.

In July 2021, Danaher Corporation announced its next-generation Aperio GT 450 DX scanner that supports DICOM Imaging and shows compatibility with PACS; the product enables the tighter integration of digital pathology imaging into diagnostic pathway.

In June 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. collaborated with Proscia to accelerate and encourage the adoption of digital pathology in laboratories. The agreement provides Proscia an exclusive right to natively utilize Philips’ iSyntax image format with its Concentriq digital pathology platform.

In April 2021, Koninklijke Philips N.V. collaborated with Ibex to promote their digital pathology and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to hospitals, health networks, and pathology labs across the world. This helped the company to provide objective, reproducible results, and boost diagnostic confidence.





In April 2021, Danaher Corporation entered into a partnership with Paige to expand its access to computational pathology products for clinical and translational research. The agreement brings Paige’s AI-enabled research software for tumor detection, grading, and quantification to Leica Biosystems' digital pathology platform in North American and European countries.

The North America digital pathology market is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The market growth in the region is attributed to the growing number of initiatives to promote the use of digital pathology for enhanced disease diagnosis and advanced pathology practice. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided clearance for the use of digital pathology and whole slide imaging (WSI) systems in primary diagnosis. In April 2017, the first WSI system for digital pathology was approved for primary diagnostics in the US. This has helped pathologists in digitizing the workflow, and in gathering, storing, and transferring patent data from remote places. The second digital pathology system was authorized for marketing in the US in 2019. As a result, 100% of labs in the US are likely to go digital in the near future. The FDA approval of WSI systems has allowed research institutes in the US to increase their efficiency and workflow. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimated 1,898,160 new cancer cases and 608,570 cancer-related deaths in the US in 2021. Digital pathology solutions play a vital role in cancer diagnosis and drug discovery, which supports the market growth in North America.



Use of Digital Pathology in Cancer Diagnosis Boosts Market Growth:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported cancer as the first leading cause of death in people of age less than 70 in 183 countries and the fourth leading cause of death among the population of all ages in 123 countries worldwide in 2019. In addition, as per the data published by the WHO in March 2021, different cancer types caused ~10 million deaths in 2020 in the world. The use of digital pathology allows the in-depth diagnosis of tumors. Traditional pathology services can only help locate the tumor cells, which makes it difficult to share the cases for a second review. Digital cancer diagnosis typically involves scanning conventional glass slides to get successive images that are digitally united into a single, whole image that replicates information on the glass slide. The pictures from associated clinics/hospitals or labs are combined to provide an integrated picture of each unique cancer condition to the pathologists.





Companies are launching new digital pathology tools and technologies for cancer detection. In January 2021, Roche launched the CE-IVD automated digital pathology algorithms that are capable of uPath HER2 Dual ISH image analysis and uPath HER2 (4B5) image analysis for breast cancer diagnosis, which also helps healthcare providers determine the best treatment strategy for each patient. Artificial intelligence (AI) is used in image analysis algorithms to assist pathologists in achieving quick and accurate patient diagnoses. Further, in May 2022, Hartford HealthCare launched a clinical research and innovation platform in collaboration with Ibex Medical Analytics, a pioneer in AI-powered cancer diagnostics, to help clinicians deliver accurate diagnoses and enhanced care for patients with breast cancer. Thus, the use of digital solutions in the diagnosis of cancer is increasing with technological developments, thereby fueling the digital pathology market growth.

Digital Pathology Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the digital pathology market is segmented into scanner, software, storage, and communication systems. The scanner segment is further bifurcated into integrated and standalone. The scanner segment held the largest market share in 2021; however, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the digital pathology market is bifurcated into human pathology and veterinary pathology. The human pathology segment held a larger market share in 2021 and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the digital pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnostics, teleconsultation, and training & education. The drug discovery segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Based on end user, the digital pathology market is segmented into pharma & biotech companies, hospitals, and academics. The pharma & biotech companies segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

















