Teleradiology Market Size is projected to reach USD 35.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.5%: Straits Research

The global teleradiology market size had a revenue share of USD 6.2 billion in 2021, presumed to reach USD 35.8 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period. North America will command the market with the largest share while expanding at a CAGR of 25.7%.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The transmission of radiographic images from medical professionals or technicians to radiologists for consultation and improved report comprehension is known as teleradiology. Teleradiology systems are developing integrated artificial intelligence (AI) technology to aid radiologists in forecasting results more accurately and enhance service quality. Teleradiology is one of the first methods of patient consultation in which radiologists use teleradiology to get beyond geographical limitations. Since they lack the resources to maintain a radiology department 24/7, many small hospitals rely on teleradiology to provide high-quality readings. Through teleradiology technology, radiologists can work wherever it is most convenient and cost-effective, eliminating the need for travel. Hospitals of all sizes can benefit from strategically using teleradiology technologies. When imaging findings are promptly available, radiology costs are decreased, and access is improved, a hospital becomes more competitive and is better able to meet the needs of its patients.

The teleradiology market is growing due to several factors, including the aging population and the consequent rise in the prevalence of related diseases, the use of more sophisticated imaging techniques, the shortage of qualified radiologists, and the development of teleradiology, and the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions. But it's expected that challenges, including declining reimbursements and the US's growing regulatory burden, will limit business growth. Additionally, it is projected that the teleradiology market will expand profitably due to the expanding use of blockchain and artificial intelligence.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearc h.com/report/teleradiology-market/request-sample





Lack in the Number of Radiologists and Transformation Towards Digitalization to Drive the Global Teleradiology Market

A critical shortage of radiologists affects both developed and developing countries. The majority of radiologists feel discouraged as AI replaces more and more jobs. Few people are enrolling in radiology programs as a result. Most practicing radiologists will retire in the next five years. For instance, in the US radiography industry , as of 2018, 28% of radiologists were above the age of 56. As a result, radiologists will be in high demand in the future. Fewer students are enrolling in radiology courses than there should be, which raises the possibility that there could soon be a shortage. Teleradiology is one of the leading solutions to this problem, which also aids in the growth of the radiology workforce. Consequently, the market for teleradiology will grow during the predicted timeframe.

Additionally, one sector that is embracing digitization is the medical imaging sector. More people are using digital imaging techniques like X-rays, MRI, CT, and ultrasound. The switch to digital platforms was accompanied by the deployment of PACS, which provide radiology departments with electronic image storage, retrieval, transmission, and display. Radiologists have found it easier to use teleradiology because they have already adopted digital platforms. Because PACS and digital teleradiology will allow radiologists to completely give up paper, they have embraced teleradiology.

Nations have used digitalization to address various issues, such as access to diagnostic tools and a shortage of radiologists. Numerous studies are being carried out to use teleradiology with mobile devices. This entails getting real-time comments from radiologists while simultaneously transmitting images utilizing mobile devices. Mobile phone usage is widespread in developing and emerging nations. Teleradiology will grow more quickly due to the switch to digital platforms.





The Growing Employment of AI to Create Global Teleradiology Market Opportunities

Radiology is one of the critical medical specialties that have embraced digital technology more quickly than others. Medical imaging is one of the areas that has received significant research. AI is commonly employed in teleradiology due to numerous significant advantages. Because of AI, radiologists are delivering more accurate results. This is quite significant when a lot of medical imaging is done. AI has substantially contributed to a 60% reduction in turnaround time for several essential situations. With the help of this technology, the distance has shrunk, and teleradiology is now more capable of overcoming obstacles.

Because of AI, businesses have reduced turnaround time from days to a few hours. AI-based software that is also reasonably priced is enhancing the efficiency of teleradiology service providers. As a result, teleradiology solutions based on AI are becoming more and more necessary. Numerous additional companies are developing novel AI-based teleradiology technologies. This is redefining teleradiology, helping countries deal with the shortage of radiologists, and providing expert solutions for medical imaging. Resulting in the development of good potential for the teleradiology business.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 35.8 Billion by 2030 CAGR 24.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion ) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Imaging Technique and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Philips Healthcare ,GE Healthcare ,Medica Group Plc. ,Cerner Corporation (US) ,Koninklijke Philips ,Radiology Partners ,Teleradiology Solutions Key Market Opportunities The Growing Employment of AI Key Market Drivers Lack in the Number of Radiologists and Transformation Towards Digitalization

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/teleradiology-market





Regional Insights

North America will command the market with the largest share while expanding at a CAGR of 25.7%. A few factors promoting the expansion of the teleradiology sector include the presence of cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure, the availability of payment coverage for telehealth, and supportive government initiatives and reforms for digital health. Improvements in mobile health technology, more excellent public knowledge of the benefits of telehealth, and a growing focus on value-based healthcare and population health management are all factors that impact how the local teleradiology industry develops. As the population of the elderly in the region grows, more surgeries are performed, which increases the need for imaging procedures. The number of treatments carried out yearly is expanding. As more surgeries are conducted, there is a growing market demand for surgical wound closure tools. Additionally, all surgical operations demand the use of medical imaging. As a result, the teleradiology market in North America will expand.

Europe will expand at a CAGR of 25% and hold USD 10 billion. The European radiology market lags behind the American market because most countries have not created precise regulatory standards. Furthermore, only a few teleradiology companies have partnered with leading payer organizations across many countries. Northern European countries have more advanced teleradiology systems than southern European countries. The acceptance of teleradiology operations across Europe is closely tied to the spread of PACS (picture archiving and communication system) systems, one of the cornerstones of teleradiology. But there are still differences in how PACS are set up across the continent, which impacts how teleradiology is used in European countries. Some of the elements propelling the market are the shifting socioeconomic conditions in the region, the expansion of supportive legislation and efforts for telehealth and teleradiology, and others. Europe's market is also growing since its population is more technologically sophisticated than other continents.





Key Highlights

The global teleradiology market had a revenue share of USD 6.2 billion in 2021, presumed to reach USD 35.8 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period.

had a revenue share of USD 6.2 billion in 2021, presumed to reach USD 35.8 billion, expanding at a during the forecast period. Based on the product , the services section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 25.2% and hold the largest market share.

, the services section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 25.2% and hold the largest market share. Based on imaging technique , the ultrasound section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 23% and hold the largest market share.

, the ultrasound section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 23% and hold the largest market share. Based on application , the cardiology section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 23.75% and hold the largest market share.

, the cardiology section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 23.75% and hold the largest market share. Based on the end-user , the hospitals & clinics section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 23.62% and hold the largest market share.

, the hospitals & clinics section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 23.62% and hold the largest market share. Based on regional analysis, North America will command the market with the largest share while expanding at a CAGR of 25.7%.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/teleradiology-market/request-sample





Competitive Players in the Market

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Medica Group Plc.

Cerner Corporation (US)

Koninklijke Philips

Radiology Partners

Teleradiology Solutions





Global Teleradiology Market: Segmentation

By Product

Services

Software & Hardware

By Imaging Technique

Ultrasound

X-Ray

Computerized Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Mammography

Positron Emission Tomography/Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (PET/SPECT)

Others

By Application

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Oncology

Neurology

Gastroenterology

Dental

Obstetrics

Gynecology

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers & Labs

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Teleradiology Market Definition Teleradiology Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Teleradiology Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Product Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Services Market Size & Forecast Software & Hardware Market Size & Forecast Imaging Technique Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Ultrasound Market Size & Forecast X-Ray Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Product By Imaging Technique Canada By Product By Imaging Technique Mexico By Product By Imaging Technique Latin America By Product By Imaging Technique Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Product By Imaging Technique France By Product By Imaging Technique U.K. By Product By Imaging Technique Italy By Product By Imaging Technique Spain By Product By Imaging Technique Rest of Europe By Product By Imaging Technique Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Product By Imaging Technique China By Product By Imaging Technique Australia By Product By Imaging Technique India By Product By Imaging Technique South Korea By Product By Imaging Technique Rest of Asia-Pacific By Product By Imaging Technique Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Product By Imaging Technique South Africa By Product By Imaging Technique Kuwait By Product By Imaging Technique Rest of Middle East & Africa By Product By Imaging Technique Company Profile Philips Healthcare Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio GE Healthcare Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Medica Group Plc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/teleradiology-market/toc





Market News

In 2022, GE Healthcare launched the newest version of their ultrasound, the Volusonä Expert 22. This gadget uses graphic-based beam forming technology, which generates images of a higher quality and provides more flexibility for imaging tasks.





News Media

Europe to Offer Lucrative Opportunities to the Emerging Players in the Molybdenum 99

Rising Prevalence of Tuberculosis to Spur the Demand for TB Diagnostics Market





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Optical Sorter Machine Market : Information by Type (Camera, Laser, NIR, and Combined Sorter), Platform, Application, and Regional Outlook — Forecast Till 2026

Mammography Equipment Market : Information By Product Type (Analog Mammography Equipment,Digital Mammography Equipment), Age Group (0 to 18, 19 to 40, 41 to 60) and Region — Forecast Till 2026

Precision Cardiology Market : Information by Offering (Service, Product), Sample (Blood, Non-Blood), and Region — Forecast till 2030



