Digital Banking Market Size 2028 : Rising Investments In The Fintech Industry

The global digital banking market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a double-digit revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Digital Banking Market Report recently published by Reports and Data provides a comprehensive examination of the critical development patterns found in the business. The report is an exclusive document containing valuable data and information about the growth of the industry. The report includes beneficial insights about the market dynamics, profit margins, market share, gross revenue, and other fundamental segments of the market for the forecast period of 2020-2028. The study provides competitive landscape benchmarking to shed light on the key players operating in the industry.

The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Digital Banking market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Digital Banking industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.

Prominent players in the market: Appway AG, Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, CREALOGIX AG, ebankIT, Etronika, Fidor Solutions AG, Finastra, Halcom.com, ieDigital, Infosys Limited, Intellect Design Arena Limited, Kony, NETinfo Plc, NF Innova, Oracle Corporation, SAB, SAP SE, Sopra Steria, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Technisys S.A., Temenos AG, and Worldline.

Market Overview:

The global digital banking market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a double-digit revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Major factors fueling market revenue growth include growing consumers shift toward digital banking services to perform their daily financial tasks, and rising investments in the fintech industry.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers in depth analysis of the global Digital Banking market segmentation with the help of graphical presentation techniques such as charts, tables, info graphics, and pictures. It discusses in detail the micro and macro factors affecting the different segments in the market. The study also further shows that which segment is expected to register large market revenue share over the forecast period.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Transactional Services:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Fund transfers

Auto-debit/auto-credit services

Loans

Non-Transactional Services:

Information security

Risk management

Financial planning

Stock advisory

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents:

• Global Digital Banking Market Overview

• Economic Impact on Industry

• Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Digital Banking Market Forecast

• Global Digital Banking Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

