Rad Web Hosting Named Best Web Hosting Provider in Dallas for 2nd Consecutive Year
Rad Web Hosting has been a leading provider of websites, hosting, cloud and dedicated server hosting since 2014.
Rad Web Hosting was honored and humbled to be recognized for a 2nd-straight year by the independent business assessment publication KevsBest.
Rad Web Hosting was honored and humbled to be recognized for a 2nd-straight year by the independent business assessment publication, KevsBest.
— Scott Claeys, Operations Manager
Rad Web Hosting continues to provide small to medium enterprises from over 50 countries with enterprise-grade hosting services, backed by 24/7 US-based support.
For a 2nd-straight year, Rad Web Hosting has been named Best Web Hosting Provider in Dallas, TX by leading business publication, KevsBest. Rad Web Hosting has operated from their Dallas data center since 2014. Offering a variety of services from domain registration to web hosting to cloud and VPS servers to dedicated servers and custom services, Rad Web Hosting has amassed an ever-growing clientele of clients in North Texas.
Of their latest acknowledgement, Operations Manager, Scott Claeys had this to say:
We're pleased to be recognized for this award for a second time, especially in our home city and state of Dallas, TX. Knowing that we're having an impact at home is very meaningful and we look forward to defending our title again as we continue to serve and support the great city of Dallas and its residents.
Rad Web Hosting has also won the distinction of Best Web Hosting Provider in Phoenix, AZ twice during the same span.
About KevsBest
KevsBest publishes articles listing rankings for the best businesses, people or places in a certain industry and/or geographic area, following a special set of guidelines to ensure every candidate is reviewed fairly.
You can’t pay for being listed and these reviews are based on a 60-point checklist which contains key considerations for ranking a business.
To learn more about KevsBest, please visit them at kevsbest.com.
About Rad Web Hosting
Rad Web Hosting is a provider of website hosting, VPS, dedicated servers, and colocation since 2014. Founded in Dallas, TX, Rad Web Hosting has expanded to multiple US data center locations and increased network capacity beyond 40GbE.
To learn more about Rad Web Hosting, please visit them at radwebhosting.com.
