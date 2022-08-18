Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,582 in the last 365 days.

GOVERNOR’S PHOTO RELEASE: Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore With Stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties

GOVERNOR’S PHOTO RELEASE: Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore With Stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties

Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 17, 2022) – Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.

987

Bog Turtle Brewery, Cecil County. The governor’s first stop was at Bog Turtle Brewery in Rising Sun. Bog Turtle Brewery is a recipient of Project Restore funding, a successful economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses and commercial developers to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space. This funding is helping Bog Turtle Brewery expand its facilities to a nearby property where they will be able to grow their services. More than 350 businesses have received Project Restore grants across the state, and last month the governor announced a second round of applications.

ssa

Gillespie and Son, Kent County. Initially started as a small in-farm concrete block operation in 1922, Gillespie and Son has since grown to a more complex operation that offers ready mix concrete, and concrete and precast products to Maryland and surrounding states. During his visit, Governor Hogan presented a citation in celebration of the company’s 100th anniversary.

Bf1

Bartenfelder Farms, Caroline County. Governor Hogan was joined by Department of Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder for a visit to Bartenfelder Farms in Preston. A family farming operation since the early 1900’s, Bartenfelder Farms has always been in the produce business, and they also grow wheat, beans and corn.

MACo Summer Conference. Tonight in Ocean City, Governor Hogan will hold a Thank You Event at Seacrets with conference attendees and invited guests, before addressing the conference’s opening session tomorrow morning.

# # #

You just read:

GOVERNOR’S PHOTO RELEASE: Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore With Stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.