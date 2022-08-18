GOVERNOR’S PHOTO RELEASE: Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore With Stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties

August 17, 2022

Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 17, 2022) – Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.

Bog Turtle Brewery, Cecil County. The governor’s first stop was at Bog Turtle Brewery in Rising Sun. Bog Turtle Brewery is a recipient of Project Restore funding, a successful economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses and commercial developers to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space. This funding is helping Bog Turtle Brewery expand its facilities to a nearby property where they will be able to grow their services. More than 350 businesses have received Project Restore grants across the state, and last month the governor announced a second round of applications.

Gillespie and Son, Kent County. Initially started as a small in-farm concrete block operation in 1922, Gillespie and Son has since grown to a more complex operation that offers ready mix concrete, and concrete and precast products to Maryland and surrounding states. During his visit, Governor Hogan presented a citation in celebration of the company’s 100th anniversary.

Bartenfelder Farms, Caroline County. Governor Hogan was joined by Department of Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder for a visit to Bartenfelder Farms in Preston. A family farming operation since the early 1900’s, Bartenfelder Farms has always been in the produce business, and they also grow wheat, beans and corn.



MACo Summer Conference. Tonight in Ocean City, Governor Hogan will hold a Thank You Event at Seacrets with conference attendees and invited guests, before addressing the conference’s opening session tomorrow morning.

