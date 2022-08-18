Humane Officer Training Scheduled for Sept. 19-23 in Madison​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 18, 2022

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will host its annual humane officer training Sept. 19-23 in Madison. Humane officers provide a critical service to local jurisdictions by having the authority to investigate complaints of animal abuse and neglect.

In Wisconsin, any non-law enforcement person serving as a humane officer must be appointed by the governing body of a local jurisdiction. Besides responding to animal welfare complaints, humane officers can: assist the local pub​lic health department to enforce the rabies control program; enforce dog licensing requirements; enforce animal cruelty statutes; seek subpoenas; issue citations; and request prosecution. In many cases education is all that is necessary, and the humane officer will work with animal owners to help them improve animal car​e and avoid charges.

Training course topics include: laws, search and seizure, investigating animal crimes, the domestic violence link, evidence collection and documentation, and forensics. The courses are led by veterinarians, attorneys and law officers with experience investigating animal cases.

DATCP hosts the 40-hour training in partnership with the University of Missouri-Extension Law Enforcement Training Institute. It is required for all appointed humane officers.

For additional information about the humane officer program, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/HumaneOfficers.aspx.

For details about the upcoming training, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/HumaneOfficerTraining.aspx.



